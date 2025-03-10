Norsemen Split Series in Aberdeen

March 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







St. Cloud rolled into Aberdeen over the weekend looking to put some distance between them and the Wings as they fight for the final playoff spot in the Central. Friday night's game was huge as the Norsemen dominated the 3rd period in a 6-1 victory to open the series. Niksa Juric scored the lone first period goal for the Norsemen. Aberdeen came back to tie the game in the second period setting the scene for a thrilling third period. St. Cloud pounced putting up 14 shots and scoring 5 goals. Alex Sandhu, Zak Wentworth, Mason Lebel, Tyler Wishart, and Sam Kartch all scored to put the game away. Wentworth, Lebel, Wishart and Kartch each had two-point nights. Damian Slavik made 22 saves for the victory in net. On Saturday night the Norsemen fell behind 2-0 after the first period and played from behind the whole way. Tyler Wishart scored twice pulling St. Cloud within a goal each time, but the Wings prevailed 4-2 in a hard-fought battle from the Norsemen. St Cloud remains 2 points ahead of Aberdeen in the playoff chase.

