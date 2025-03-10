Rhinos Sweep Warriors

March 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 3 @ Oklahoma Warriors 2 - The Oklahoma Warriors welcome your El Paso Rhinos this past weekend for a two-game series! Warriors are up first tonight with the only goal of the first period being awarded to Kyle Sorensen for a 1-0 lead headed in to the second period. Sorensen scores again for Oklahoma and makes it 2-0 before the Rhinos can respond. It would take the Rhinos several more minutes, but at a little over eight minutes into the perio< Trent Anfinson cuts the Warriors' lead in half. With one more goal to round out the period we'd be tied at 2-2. Both teams defenses hold firm for the remainder of the third, sending us in to overtime and ultimately a shootout where the Rhinos would make the game-winning goal and take the game 3-2!.

Saturday: El Paso Rhinos 4 @ Oklahoma Warriors 2 - Rhinos take the first period by storm tonight, taking two goals within the first ten minutes of the game. Andrew DellaDonna takes one goal at 4:28 and scores once again at 7:46 to set the Rhinos up 2-0 for the first stretch of the game. With one more goal from Brendan Coughlin, the Rhinos maintain a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period. Warriors put themselves on the board in the second as Trent Burlison gets one in past Rhino defense. Fortunately for the Rhinos, Kyle Arias makes it 4-1, but Oklahoma comes out with a very late game goal to set the score at 4-2 by the time the buzzer hits. Rhinos take this game with a 4-2 victory.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.