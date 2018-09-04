WOYK, YCEA to Host Career Fair at PeoplesBank Park on October 11

September 4, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - SportsRadio 1350 WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) will match up hiring companies and local career seekers next month when the two organizations partner again to present their Career Fair on October 11 at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York.

More than 60 area companies are expected to take part in the Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Thursday. They range from staffing companies, package and delivery organizations, and nursing and rehabilitation corporations to financial service companies, food and beverage corporations, equipment providers, and many employers in between. Employers hiring individuals with criminal history will also attend. Participating companies will fill the concourse of PeoplesBank Park and meet with career seekers to discuss full- and part-time opportunities.

"These companies are eager to tap into the talent and drive of our community," said YCEA President & CEO Kevin Schreiber. "We are excited to help spotlight both the terrific opportunities at area businesses and the members of our community who are ready to help those businesses grow and succeed."

"It's a pleasure to again partner with our friends at YCEA to benefit our listeners and neighbors and the businesses that support this community," said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. "Last year's event was a tremendous success, and we're looking forward to many new stories about the great additions these businesses will make to their workforces in 2018."

The collaboration between WOYK and YCEA is further supported by the York Revolution; State Representatives Dawn Keefer, Kristin Phillips-Hill, Carol Hill Evans, Kate Klunk, and Keith Gillespie; Harrisburg Area Community College-York; York College of Pennsylvania; Crispus Attucks; GEO Reentry Services; York County Domestic Relations; Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation; Community Progress Council; York County School of Technology; LifePath Christian Ministries; and Bell Socialization Services.

Career Fair prep sessions will during the first week of October. Dates will announced and promoted in the next week.

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

For more information, visit www.yceapa.org.

About SportsRadio 1350 WOYK

WOYK is York's oldest radio station and leader in sports talk. With its studio and offices in PeoplesBank Park in downtown York, WOYK serves as the home for local sports - including high school football and basketball, York College athletics, York Revolution baseball, and Hershey Bears hockey - as well as national sports and the most popular sports talk. Daily programming includes ProFootballTalk with Mike Florio, The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and WOYK is York's home for NFL and NCAA Football, Washington Capitals hockey, Philadelphia 76ers basketball, NCAA Tournament basketball, and more. Listen on your AM dial at 1350, online at www.woyk1350.com, or on the WOYK 1350 app.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2018

WOYK, YCEA to Host Career Fair at PeoplesBank Park on October 11 - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.