Marshall Dazzles in Ducks Debut

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the New Britain Bees 6-2 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

The Ducks erupted for five runs over the first two innings of the ballgame against Bees starter Kyle Simon. An error that plated Jordany Valdespin and an RBI single by David Washington gave the Ducks a 2-0 led in the first. Valdespin's RBI triple, Lew Ford's RBI double and an RBI single from Taylor Ard extended the advantage to five.

It stayed that way until the sixth inning when a wild pitch by Ducks starter Brett Marshall scored Deibinson Romero, cutting the Ducks lead to 5-1. However, an RBI single by Cody Puckett in the bottom of the inning restored the five-run lead at 6-1. An RBI single by Angelo Songco in the seventh closed the gap to 6-2, but New Britain would get no closer.

Marshall (6-8) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters. Simon (8-8) took the loss, giving up six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and a walk over five and one-third innings with eight strikeouts. Logan Ondrusek and Ashur Tolliver each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to seal the win for the Ducks.

Valdespin, Ford and Puckett each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Flock. Valdespin and Ford each scored twice, while Puckett added one run.

The Ducks and Bees continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Special items will be available at a discounted price inside the Waddle In Shop throughout the course of the ballgame. It's also an Unused Ticket Day. Fans that could not make it to a game earlier this season and are still in possession of their unused tickets can exchange them at the Bethpage Ballpark box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to Wednesday night's game, subject to availability. Right-hander Lorenzo Barcelo (2-0, 4.80) takes the mound for the Ducks against Bees righty Devin Burke (3-2, 4.07).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX, CLICKING HERE or downloading the Ducks mobile app. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

