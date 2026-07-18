World Cup Final Watch Party Set

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sporting Cascades FC News Release







And then there were two.

Argentina.

Spain.

Lionel Messi, the 5-7 GOAT currently tied for the lead in the Golden Boot standings at the age of 39, versus Lamin Yamal, the 19-year-old prodigy who finished as the Ballon d'Or runner-up a year ago and, as an infant, was bathed by Messi during a UNICEF photoshoot.

(Yep, that actually happened.)

The defending champions la Albiceleste, the No. 1-ranked team in the world, versus the Red Fury, the No. 2-ranked team in the world.

After a month of last-minute stunners, absolute worldies, and upsets galore, it's all come down to this. Two teams remain. Two watch parties remain. Join us and a few hundred of our rowdiest friends at El Nopalito and The Annex - we're wrapping this tournament up in style!

The Annex Grand Final Watch Party Sunday, July 19

Noon

The Annex, 1236 Kincaid Street

El Nopalito Grand Final Watch Party Sunday, July 19

Noon

El Nopalito, 1203 Willamette Street

PINTS FOR POSTS

Want a free beer (or your NA beverage of choice) at one of our watch parties?

1. Take a pic of you and your friends enjoying the football with us.

2. Post it to Instagram and tag us @sportingcascades.

3. We'll pick one winner at each hydration break, and buy them a drink!

Easy. As. That.

(It should go without saying, but the free beer is only for those 21+.)







United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2026

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