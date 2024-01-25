Worcester Red Sox to Establish a WooSox Hall of Fame

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced that they would establish a WooSox Hall of Fame in 2024, their fourth season at Polar Park.

The WooSox Hall of Fame will recognize the outstanding careers and contributions of former or current WooSox players, managers, coaches, broadcasters, and executives as well as others who have been instrumental in the history of the Worcester Red Sox.

"We are grateful to Peter Freund and everyone at Diamond Baseball Holdings for encouraging us to establish a WooSox Hall of Fame," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "Even though we are still in the early innings of the history we are creating in the Heart of the Commonwealth, personalities have emerged who we would like to thank; it's best not to wait. Discussions about people who have enhanced the quality of life in Worcester are positive and unifying; we look forward to assembling a selection committee that cares about Worcester, the WooSox, and baseball at all levels in Central Massachusetts and New England."

A selection committee comprising Worcester Red Sox and Boston Red Sox staff, past and present media personnel, area business leaders, and representatives from the community will be invited to elect candidates.

The first WooSox Hall of Fame inductee(s) will be honored during the 2024 season on a date to be announced in the future. Individual WooSox Hall of Fame plaques will eventually reside inside Polar Park, where the club also has plaques commemorating members of the PawSox Hall of Fame.

The Pawtucket Red Sox Hall of Fame was established in December of 2015. Eleven members were enshrined starting in 2016 through the club's 50th anniversary season, 2020.

Here is the list of current members of the Pawtucket Red Sox Hall of Fame:

Class of 2016

Ben Mondor Owner

Wade Boggs 3B

Jim Rice OF

Class of 2017

Joe Morgan Manager

Carlton Fisk C

Mo Vaughn 1B

Class of 2018

Mike Tamburro Executive

Fred Lynn OF

Class of 2019

Roger Clemens RHP

Class of 2020/2021

Nomar Garciaparra INF

Jason Varitek C

