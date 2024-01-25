Bisons Announce Initial 2024 Promotional Schedule

With the earliest start to a baseball season in Bisons history just a couple months away, the team today announced its first wave of 2024 Promotions & Events for the upcoming season, which gets underway in just 64 days on Opening Day at Sahlen Field, Friday, March 29 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2:05 p.m.). While additional promotions are to be announced, the Bisons 2024 Promotional Schedule already includes 18 Fireworks Dates, eight giveaway dates, 12 Honda fridaynightbash!® games and many of the fan-favorite events that make Bisons baseball the absolute best entertainment experience and value.

And to celebrate the countdown to the 2024 season, the Bisons are holding a special ticket Flash Sale right now on Bisons.com. Now through the end of January, each single-game ticket purchased for Opening Day or to any of the team's 15 March/April home game will include 2 FREE Sahlen's Hot Dogs (automatically added to every order).

All Bisons season tickets, ticket packages, suite rentals and group outings are now also on sale. Individual game tickets for the entire 2024 season will go on sale on Friday, February 23.

Get Closer to the Fun!

Being at Sahlen Field is all about fun and Bisons fans are always closer to the game's promotion because of the experience and affordability of a trip out to the ballpark. Fan-favorite theme nights that are set to return in 2024 include Star Wars Night on May 25, presented by Alfred State College, and the 28th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the largest fireworks show of the season on July 3. Both Lacrosse Night with the Buffalo Bandits (June 27) and Hockey Day with the Buffalo Sabres (September 7) are back and everyone will also get to see all the great fan costumers again on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (August 10).

The 2024 Season will also start with a special Double-Giveaway on Opening Day, presented by Sahlen's. Not only will there be the customary 2024 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, but with the season also opening on Friday, March 29 for the first time in team history, we've also added an Ice Scraper Giveaway to the day as well... just in case.

Other giveaways on the 2024 schedule include something for both Mom and Dad. The team will have a Fanny Pack Giveaway on Mother's Day, May 12, and a Logo Baseball Giveaway for Play Catch on the Field on Father's Day on June 16, presented by ECMC. There will be an Autograph Book Giveaway on June 12, presented by Nissan, a Team Photo Giveaway on Team Autograph Day, July 28, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Care, and a Shoe Charm Giveaway as part of NY's 529 College Savings Program's Back to School Game on August 25.

The Bisons will have a Bobblehead Giveaway in 2024. The date and subject are to be announced.

WACKADOO! Meet Bluey & Bingo Day will be July 21 as fans can meet everyone's favorite Heelers at Sahlen Field, while the ballpark will be filled with royalty from Wonderland Character Entertainment on Princess Day on June 30. Other great theme nights already on the schedule include the team's annual School Kids Day on May 23, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program, the Campout Series for Boy Scouts (May 10), Girl Scouts (July 19) and Family Campout (July 26) and the Festival Night Series with postgame fireworks presented by ConnectLife: Irish Night (June 25), Italian Night (July 23), Polish Night (August 6) and Hispanic Heritage Night (September 6). Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, is set for June 15.

There will be SIX Tops Dog Day at the Park during the season, one each month starting on April 27. And fans will want to mark their calendars for other great nights at the ballpark, like Pride Night (May 21), presented by Nissan, World Softball Day (June 13), WNY MRI Strike Out Cancer Night (August 11), Military & First Responders Day (September 8), presented by Hyundai, and Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night (September 19).

Bisons 'Daily Deals'

There will be 12 Honda fridaynightbash!® games in 2024, each with its own theme. Among the Friday promotions include Friendship Bracelet Night (May 24), Highmark's Celery-brate the Summer (June 28), Olympics Night (July 26) and Obscure Jersey Night (August 9). Of course, every fridaynightbash!® includes a pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour ($4 craft beers and food specials) and postgame Fireworks!

TWOS-DAYS will once again feature $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, while Southern Tier returns to host our Thirsty Thursdays™ with great craft beer specials. From June to August, Saturdays will once again be Labatt-urdays featuring $4 Blue and Blue Light specials.

Sunday Family FUNdays returns with a Mascot Meet n' Greet and special kids activities before every Sunday game with postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

All events are subject to change and additional promotional events are to be announced.

