Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forwards Drew Callin and Ross Olsson for 2020-21 Season

July 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has re-signed forwards Drew Callin (@decal27) and Ross Olsson (@rolsson17) to ECHL contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Drew Callin enters his second professional season with the Railers after finishing fourth on the team with 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in 54 games. The 14 goals scored from the Middleton, WI native ranked tied for third on the club. After spending four years at Bentley University (2015-19) accumulating 90 points (28 goals, 62 assists) in 141 games and being named Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) Best Defensive Forward during his senior campaign, the 6-foot-3 205lb forward debuted with the Railers in March 2019 and tallied four points (three goals, one assist) in six games.

"I'm looking forward to building off the success I had in the second half of the season last year," Callin said. "It took me awhile to get going during the first half of the season but once I found confidence in my game, it really helped me become a better player. Having a full year under my belt I now know what I have to work on this summer to make sure I am ready to go once we drop the puck."

Ross Olsson also enters his second full season with the Railers after logging 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 51 games along with 120 penalty minutes last season. The Billerica, MA native led the club with eight fighting majors and three game winning goals. After a record setting career at Endicott College (2015-19), the 6-foot-4, 215lb forward ranks first all-time in school history in points (134), assists (79), and power play goals (23) accumulating 134 points (55 goals, 79 assists) in 94 games. Olsson debuted with the Railers in March 2019 and recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games.

"I've been working a lot on my skating so far this summer and developing a quicker first step," Olsson said. "Last year I was really able to grow as a hockey player and learn how to be a pro from some of our older guys on the team. The support we had on and off the ice last year was tremendous and we can't wait to reward them with a winning season this year."

"Coming in at the end of November and watching these guys grow during their rookie year was a lot of fun," Cunniff said. "When I sat down with Olly and Cal at the end of last season, I made it clear that I wanted to have them back on my team for this upcoming year. Their work ethic speaks for itself and I'm looking forward to seeing them grow even more in their second season."

The Railers now have four players signed for the 2020-21 season as Drew Callin and Ross Olsson join Jordan Smotherman and Connor Doherty. All player signings this offseason are brought to you by SERVPRO of Worcester, with more announcements expected over the next few weeks. Click HERE for the most up to date roster.

The Worcester Railers home opener is Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast! Become a Railers HC Member today for just $1 down and receive a $25 gift card per membership! Click HERE for this exclusive offer or call 508-365-1750.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 14, 2020

Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forwards Drew Callin and Ross Olsson for 2020-21 Season - Worcester Railers HC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.