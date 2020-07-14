Americans Sign Free Agent Forward Braylon Shmyr

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life, announced today the team has signed left wing forward Braylon Shmyr to a contact for the 20-21 season.

Braylon Shmyr returns to Allen after playing part of the 19-20 season in Europe with the Guildford Flames, of the EIHL. In 15 games he had 12 points (6 goals and 6 assists). He also played 22 games in North America with Norfolk and Jacksonville in the ECHL, and Springfield and San Antonio of the American Hockey League.

'It's great to return to the Americans," said forward Braylon Shmyr. "Thanks to Coach Martinson for giving me another shot with the team. I started my professional hockey career in Allen and had a solid rookie year (20 goals and 44 points). I know this off-season has been tough on everyone. I'm really looking forward to returning to Texas this fall. I'm excited to put on an Allen Americans jersey again and help this team win another championship."

Before his time in the ECHL, the 5-foot-9 and 180 pound forward played six solid years in the Western Hockey League. His best season in major junior hockey came in 17-18, where he had 88 points in 72 games with the Saskatoon Blades.

"Braylon's (Shmyr) skating ability allows him to really excel at the puck possession game we like to play," noted Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He'll fit nicely into our lineup."

The Allen Americans open the 20-21 regular season at home on October 16th against the Rapid City Rush. This upcoming season will be the Americans 12th in minor professional hockey.

