Williams Returns for Second Season in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have re-signed goaltender Charles Williams to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Williams, 28, re-signs with the Fuel after appearing in 31 games during the 2019-20 season. Splitting the season with Chase Marchand and Dan Bakala, Williams earned a 2.81 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Entering his fourth professional season, Williams has 121 ECHL games under his belt, earning a 2.72 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Williams has appeared in six AHL games between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Ontario Reign, earning a 2.59 goals-against average and a.897 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 194-pound goaltender spent four years at Ferris State before transferring to Canisius College to play his final season of eligibility. In one season at Canisius, Williams put up a 1.82 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage, becoming a 2017 Hobey Baker Award finalist.

