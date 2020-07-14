Reading Inks Cecere, First Blue Liner for 2020-21

July 14, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals re-signed D Garrett Cecere to an ECHL contract Tuesday, the first blueliner to come to terms on an agreement for the 2020-21 campaign.

Cecere: Have a "lot to prove" in 3rd pro season

Cecere is preparing for his third professional season and second with Reading. He skated in 24 games last season, scoring twice (5 pts.) After returning from injury Feb. 1, Cecere registered a plus-16 rating over the final five weeks of the ECHL season, ranking 5th in the league in that span.

The 2020-21 season will be Reading's 20th in Berks County. Season memberships, group plans and and flex tickets are available at royalshockey.com/tickets and by calling 610-898-7825.

2020-21 roster

Defensemen (1): #6 Garrett Cecere

Forwards (2): #9 Brayden Low, #21 Frank DiChiara

Need to know

- Had his first career game-winning goal vs. Atlanta on Feb. 7, 2020.

- A native of West Des Moines, IA, Cecere originally joined the Royals in a trade in the 2019 offseason from Kansas City. The left-handed shot skated with Maine in his rookie season.

Coach Quotes

"Garrett was an important part of our blue line and performed very well the last couple months of the season. He's a great presence in the locker room with an excellent work ethic and attitude. We're excited to see how he grows with another season in our system." - Head Coach Kirk MacDonald

Cecere extras

Prior to joining the ECHL, Cecere spent parts of two seasons at Colorado College and two at Northeastern (72 GP, 11a). Cecere stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.