Worcester Railers HC Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Home Schedule

June 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today their 2020-21 regular season home schedule.

The Railers will play 36 regular season games at the DCU Center with the home opener slated for Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast at 7:05pm.

The Worcester Railers have introduced the SUPER 7 GAMES - which highlights one CAN'T MISS game per month that will feature big promotions, giveaways and more! Book your group outing today.

Oct 23 - Home Opener with Boston Bruins Alumni Doubleheader

Nov 7 - Worcester IceCats Night

Dec 26 - Home for the Holidays

Jan 30 - Star Wars Night

Feb 13 - Pink in the Rink

Mar 6 - Worcester Red Sox Night

Apr 3 - Fan Appreciation Night

Become a Worcester Railers HC member by placing just $1 down and receive a $25 gift card for each new membership purchased. Click HERE for this exclusive offer or text "tickets" to 508-365-1752.

28 of the 36 Railers home games will be played on the weekends with 20 of the 28 occurring on either Saturday or Sunday. The Railers will welcome eight different opponents to the DCU Center during the seven-month regular season, which runs October 24 through April 3.

The 2020-21 Worcester Railers HC promotional schedule will be released later this summer with individual ticket sales available after Labor Day. The Railers will host the Utah Grizzlies for the first ever time in franchise history at the DCU Center on Jan. 29-31. Complete opponent breakdown below;

8X - Maine Mariners

6X - Brampton Beast

5X - Adirondack Thunder

5X - Newfoundland Growlers

5X - Reading Royals

3X - Greenville Swamp Rabbits

3X - Utah Grizzlies

1X - Orlando Solar Bears

The Worcester Railers home opener is Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast! Stay safe... and for the most up to date information on all things Railers - please visit www.RailersHC.com and follow our social media channels.

Worcester Railers HC 2020-21 Home Schedule

Sat, Oct 24th 7:05pm vs. Brampton

Sun, Oct 25th 3:05pm vs. Brampton

Wed, Nov 4th 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland

Thurs, Nov 5th 7:05pm vs. Adirondack

Sat, Nov 7th 7:05pm vs. Maine

Sat, Nov 21st 7:05pm vs. Adirondack

Sun, Nov 22nd 3:05pm vs. Adirondack

Sun, Nov 29th 3:05pm vs. Brampton

Wed, Dec 2nd 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland

Wed, Dec 16th 7:05pm vs. Brampton

Fri, Dec 18th 7:05pm vs. Maine

Sat, Dec 19th 7:05pm vs. Maine

Sat, Dec 26th 7:05pm vs. Adirondack

Sat, Jan 2nd 7:05pm vs. Reading

Fri, Jan 8th 7:05pm vs. Maine

Wed, Jan 13th 7:05pm vs. Reading

Fri, Jan 15th 7:05pm vs. Maine

Sun, Jan 17th 3:05pm vs. Maine

Wed, Jan 27th 7:05pm vs. Maine

Fri, Jan 29th 7:05pm vs. Utah

Sat, Jan 30th 7:05pm vs. Utah

Sun Jan 31st 3:05pm vs. Utah

Fri, Feb 5th 7:05pm vs. Adirondack

Wed, Feb 10th 7:05pm vs. Brampton

Fri, Feb 12th 7:05pm vs. Brampton

Sat, Feb 13th 7:05pm vs. Reading

Fri, Mar 5th 7:05pm vs. Greenville

Sat, Mar 6th 7:05pm vs. Greenville

Sun, Mar 7th 3:05pm vs. Greenville

Sun, Mar 14th 3:05pm vs. Maine

Fri, Mar 19th 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland

Sat, Mar 20th 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland

Sun, Mar 21st 3:05pm vs. Newfoundland

Wed, Mar 31st 10:05am vs. Reading

Fri, Apr 2nd 7:05pm vs. Orlando

Sat, Apr 3rd 7:05pm vs. Reading

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.