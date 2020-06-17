Worcester Railers HC Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Home Schedule
June 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today their 2020-21 regular season home schedule.
The Railers will play 36 regular season games at the DCU Center with the home opener slated for Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast at 7:05pm.
The Worcester Railers have introduced the SUPER 7 GAMES - which highlights one CAN'T MISS game per month that will feature big promotions, giveaways and more! Book your group outing today.
Oct 23 - Home Opener with Boston Bruins Alumni Doubleheader
Nov 7 - Worcester IceCats Night
Dec 26 - Home for the Holidays
Jan 30 - Star Wars Night
Feb 13 - Pink in the Rink
Mar 6 - Worcester Red Sox Night
Apr 3 - Fan Appreciation Night
28 of the 36 Railers home games will be played on the weekends with 20 of the 28 occurring on either Saturday or Sunday. The Railers will welcome eight different opponents to the DCU Center during the seven-month regular season, which runs October 24 through April 3.
The 2020-21 Worcester Railers HC promotional schedule will be released later this summer with individual ticket sales available after Labor Day. The Railers will host the Utah Grizzlies for the first ever time in franchise history at the DCU Center on Jan. 29-31. Complete opponent breakdown below;
8X - Maine Mariners
6X - Brampton Beast
5X - Adirondack Thunder
5X - Newfoundland Growlers
5X - Reading Royals
3X - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
3X - Utah Grizzlies
1X - Orlando Solar Bears
The Worcester Railers home opener is Saturday, October 24 vs. the Brampton Beast! Stay safe... and for the most up to date information on all things Railers - please visit www.RailersHC.com and follow our social media channels.
Worcester Railers HC 2020-21 Home Schedule
Sat, Oct 24th 7:05pm vs. Brampton
Sun, Oct 25th 3:05pm vs. Brampton
Wed, Nov 4th 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland
Thurs, Nov 5th 7:05pm vs. Adirondack
Sat, Nov 7th 7:05pm vs. Maine
Sat, Nov 21st 7:05pm vs. Adirondack
Sun, Nov 22nd 3:05pm vs. Adirondack
Sun, Nov 29th 3:05pm vs. Brampton
Wed, Dec 2nd 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland
Wed, Dec 16th 7:05pm vs. Brampton
Fri, Dec 18th 7:05pm vs. Maine
Sat, Dec 19th 7:05pm vs. Maine
Sat, Dec 26th 7:05pm vs. Adirondack
Sat, Jan 2nd 7:05pm vs. Reading
Fri, Jan 8th 7:05pm vs. Maine
Wed, Jan 13th 7:05pm vs. Reading
Fri, Jan 15th 7:05pm vs. Maine
Sun, Jan 17th 3:05pm vs. Maine
Wed, Jan 27th 7:05pm vs. Maine
Fri, Jan 29th 7:05pm vs. Utah
Sat, Jan 30th 7:05pm vs. Utah
Sun Jan 31st 3:05pm vs. Utah
Fri, Feb 5th 7:05pm vs. Adirondack
Wed, Feb 10th 7:05pm vs. Brampton
Fri, Feb 12th 7:05pm vs. Brampton
Sat, Feb 13th 7:05pm vs. Reading
Fri, Mar 5th 7:05pm vs. Greenville
Sat, Mar 6th 7:05pm vs. Greenville
Sun, Mar 7th 3:05pm vs. Greenville
Sun, Mar 14th 3:05pm vs. Maine
Fri, Mar 19th 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland
Sat, Mar 20th 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland
Sun, Mar 21st 3:05pm vs. Newfoundland
Wed, Mar 31st 10:05am vs. Reading
Fri, Apr 2nd 7:05pm vs. Orlando
Sat, Apr 3rd 7:05pm vs. Reading
