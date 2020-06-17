Thunder Re-Signs Dorowicz, Dickman for 2020-21 Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forwards Spencer Dorowicz and Jay Dickman for the 2020-21 season.

"I'm excited to have both of these guys back in the fold for next season," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Dorowicz was a solid player for us last year who I could plug into any situation. He played power play, penalty kill and is a great teammate. Jay joined us late last year and didn't get much of a chance to show his skills during his first year as a pro. He is a big body who can help us on the power play and is still considered a rookie due to the amount of games he played. That experience will be big for him this season."

Dorowicz, 26, returns to Wichita for a second season after recording 34 points (15g, 19a) in 55 games. The third-year forward from Olds, Alberta was acquired in a trade prior to last season. He spent his rookie campaign with the Cincinnati Cyclones, tallying 13 points (7g, 6a) in 31 games.

Prior to turning pro, Dorowicz had a productive four-year career at Robert Morris College. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward potted 16 points in three-straight seasons and finished with 59 points (23g, 36a) in 145 games. He was a part of back-to-back AHA Regular season championship teams for the Colonials.

Dickman, 27, was acquired in a trade last year from the Indy Fuel. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound forward appeared in eight games during his rookie season for the Fuel, recording 3 points (2g, 1a). He finished the year with a goal and an assist in six games for the Thunder.

At Bemidji State, Dickman appeared in 132 career games for the Beavers, collecting 55 points (30g, 25a). His best season came in 2017-18 where he recorded 15 goals and 23 points in 37 games. In 2016-17, he helped the Beavers to a WCHA Regular Season title. Dickman joins Riley Weselowski and Ian Lowe as Thunder players who graduated from Bemidji State.

