Nailers Announce Season-Ending Roster

June 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







Wheeling Nailers game night

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers game night(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their Season-Ending Roster for the Summer of 2020. The roster consists of 15 players.

The Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players, but cannot include players who did not sign an ECHL contract during the 2019-20 season. From this list, teams are entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight players, by extending a qualifying offer to them by June 30th. No more than four of the eight can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games), players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded, and if a player signs a contract prior to June 30th, that team does not have to extend a qualifying offer to said player. If a player does receive a qualifying offer, that offer remains open for acceptance until July 16th.

Teams are now allowed to begin signing players for the 2020-21 season. Each signing must be approved by the ECHL, and will be announced by each respective club, following the approval of the transaction.

The Wheeling Nailers Season-Ending Roster consists of the following players:

D Jeremy Beaudry

F Cam Brown

F Alec Butcher

F Brad Drobot

D Chad Duchesne

D Marc-Olivier Duquette

F Carlos Fornaris

F Josh Holmstrom

D Steve Johnson

D Kyle McKenzie

D Andrew McLean

D Nick Minerva

G Jordan Ruby

D Craig Skudalski

F Willy Smith

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 17, 2020

Nailers Announce Season-Ending Roster - Wheeling Nailers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.