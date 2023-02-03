WooSox to Present Second Annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on Saturday, February 11

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present the second annual "Valentine's Dinner at Polar Park" on the weekend before Valentine's Day, on Saturday, February 11. Live music begins in the DCU Club at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

The elegant romantic dinner, prepared by WooSox Executive Chef Tom Whalen, includes a Surf & Turf meal, glass of wine, and dessert inside the park's exclusive DCU Club. Couples can submit photos that will be shown on the videoboard and DCU Club screens. Reservations are required at PolarPark.com/Valentine. The cost is $75 per person (plus tax).

For those who seek even more privacy and luxury, Polar Park suites can be rented for an additional $125 to share with a significant other, friends, and family. Suites, which all overlook the ballpark and are uniquely decorated and furnished, can accommodate up to 10 guests.

"Our inaugural Valentine's dinner holds fond memories, and we are eager to present another evening of warmth and joy," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Chef Tom goes out of his way to deliver a dinner of which we can all be proud, and the heart lights in centerfield provide a unique and beautiful backdrop for the occasion. We take pleasure in welcoming fans to Polar Park year-round, and now, year after year."

For more information, please visit PolarPark.com/Valentine.

