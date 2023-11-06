WooSox Invite Little League Baseball & Softball Programs Across New England to Participate in New "Diamond Sports Series"

The Worcester Red Sox today announced a new program for spring 2024 that seeks to increase participation in youth Diamond Sports. Open to all Little League Baseball & Softball programs across New England, the "Diamond Sports Series" includes a league-wide outing at one of 12 home WooSox games in April, a mascot appearance at an event selected by the league, and the exclusive opportunity for league officials, coaches, and parents to participate in an educational panel at the club's Open House in March.

To receive more information, or to register for the program, visit milb.com/worcester/tickets/more-ticket-info or email WooSox Director of Ticket Sales Ryan Nesbit.

In addition, the WooSox Foundation's Tyler's Teammates program will offer scholarships to those who need help affording Little League Baseball and Softball registration fees. The program also provides the equipment needed to play Diamond Sports, such as bats, gloves, and cleats. Families can receive personal attention by writing to [email protected].

The WooSox play the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) during their first homestand of the season April 2-7 and the famed Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) during Worcester's "School Vacation Week" April 16-21.

The WooSox will create a unique ticket link for each Little League program, through which parents can purchase additional tickets to the game selected by their child's league.

The more spring registrations each league collects, the more benefits they will receive at Polar Park:

- 100+ registrations: in-game recognition on the videoboard or participation in between-innings entertainment events.

- 150+ registrations: pre-game recognition on the field (High-Five Tunnel with WooSox starters, Ceremonial First Pitch, etc.) and in-game recognition on the videoboard.

- 200+ registrations: an exclusive party for the group in one of the club's hospitality areas, plus pre-game recognition on the field and in-game recognition on the videoboard.

- 300+ registrations: in-game visit to the NESN broadcast booth, plus pre-game and in-game recognition and an exclusive party for the group in a hospitality area.

The WooSox will send club officials and a mascot-Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, or Roberto the Rocket-to an event selected by the league on a mutually agreeable date. The WooSox will bring small gifts for the children, and the mascot will take photos and play ball.

League officials, coaches, and parents will also enjoy exclusive access to an educational panel at the WooSox' Open House in March, which will feature WooSox coaches, grounds crew members, and other clubhouse personnel. The date will be announced in the future.

"Participating in Little League had a profound impact on my childhood and helped inspire my career in baseball," said the WooSox' Director of Ticket Sales, Ryan Nesbit, who played college baseball at Nichols College in nearby Dudley from 2017-2020. "Diamond Sports is one of the WooSox Foundation's four areas of focus, and we are eager to help promote league registration not just in Worcester and the Commonwealth, but across New England. We want to help give youth baseball and softball players the time of their lives at Polar Park."

Group renewals for the 2024 season began this past Monday, October 30. New groups can submit a request now at woosox.com or milb.com/worcester/tickets/more-ticket-info to be at the front of the line when new group outings go on sale on Monday, November 27.

The WooSox have already sold 200,000 tickets for the 2024 season through season tickets and mini plans. To date, at least 85 percent of all 2023 Season Ticket Members are returning for 2024 (and beyond), and more than 1,200 prospective Season Ticket Members are in the Season Ticket Bullpen, the club's official season ticket waitlist.

Single game tickets will go on sale at "Winter Wonderland at Polar Park" on Saturday, December 9. For the first time in WooSox history, fans can purchase physical tickets to put under the tree for the holidays.

About Tyler's Teammates

The WooSox Foundation created the Tyler's Teammates program in February 2022 in collaboration with the family of the late Tyler Trudell, a 13-year-old from Paxton who adored the game of baseball. The program raises funds to improve access to baseball and softball for young people. To learn more, visit woosoxfoundation.org/tylers-teammates.

