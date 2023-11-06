Memphis Redbirds Bring Deck the Diamond Holiday Spectacular to AutoZone Park

November 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - This holiday season the Memphis Redbirds will brighten downtown with the grand opening of Deck the Diamond Holiday Spectacular at AutoZone Park, an epic display of holiday attractions and lights to celebrate the season as part of a strategic partnership with Enchant, the world's largest holiday light event experience.

Guests are sure to feel the holiday magic as they enter AutoZone Park at field level to a walking path decorated with more than 190 lighting structures centered around a 60-foot Christmas tree and surrounded by large walk-through tunnels, archways, animals, presents and trains. Ice skating returns to downtown Memphis with a 3,600 square-foot rink in left field.

"We are excited to bring this unique, one-of-a-kind event to downtown Memphis," said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "We hope this is an event that people can build their holiday traditions around for years to come as we continue to make AutoZone Park a year-round destination."

While walking through the larger-than-life lighting display guests can enjoy festive food and drinks including hot chocolate, Christmas margaritas, S'mores on a Stick, Christmas kabobs, grilled cheese and tomato soup, and more. Throughout the displays there will be family-friendly holiday activities, musical entertainment, scheduled appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, fireworks on Saturday nights and much more.

Deck the Diamond will open on Friday, Nov. 24, and run weekends and select weekdays through Sunday, Dec. 31. The full calendar of operating dates and times is available at memphisredbirds.com/deckthediamond.

Tickets for Deck the Diamond will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. Tickets will be sold based on entry time starting at 4:30 p.m. and run hourly each day of the event. Guests can stay for as long as they like until the event closes.

Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC Season Ticket Members can enjoy an exclusive discounted presale starting Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. All members will receive email communication from the club with access to the sale.

Tickets for Deck the Diamond will be $29.50 per person with kids aged three and under receiving free entry. Tickets for ice skating will be $10 per adult and $7 per child and can be purchased with Deck the Diamond admission or at the event. Special family 4-Packs will also be available starting at just $99.

VIP Suite experiences and corporate or individual holiday parties with a bird's eye view of the light display can be booked on the club level of AutoZone Park by contacting the Redbirds. Party packages including food, beverages, and entrance to Deck the Diamond are available now. Guests looking for information on group tickets should call (901) 721-6000.

For more information on Deck the Diamond Holiday Spectacular, visit Memphisredbirds.com/deckthediamond.

