"Woosox Holiday Community Caravan" to Visit 27 Cities & Towns in 27 Days Now Through Christmas Eve

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox and the WooSox Foundation will visit 27 cities and towns in 27 days in their 3rd annual "WooSox Holiday Community Caravan." They will also welcome all fans to a free holiday event at Polar Park, the 3rd annual "WooSox Winter Wonderland," Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when WooSox '24 tickets will go on sale for Opening Day and April & May.

At many of the Caravan stops, fans will have the opportunity to purchase WooSox '24 tickets for Opening Day and April & May. Members of the club's free WooSox Rewards program, presented by Window World, have first access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, December 1.

Club officials, mascots, and broadcasters will visit charities, schools, the UMass Memorial Medical Center, businesses, and tree lightings through December 22. In addition, WooSox ambassadors and mascots, including "Woofster Claus," will personally deliver last-minute Christmas presents on December 24.

Mascots Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, and Roberto the Rocket will meet fans this Friday at the Festival of Lights on the Worcester Common and will attend tree lightings throughout the weekend in Auburn, Holden, Leicester, Marlborough, Paxton, Rutland, Uxbridge, and West Brookfield.

The Caravan will also visit Berlin, Boylston, Charlton, Clinton, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Gardner, Grafton, Leominster, Millbury, Northbridge, Oxford, Shrewsbury, Southbridge, Spencer, Sutton, and Westborough.

Beginning December 1, the Polar Park Ticket Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now. Fans can also purchase tickets online at WooSox.com or by phone (508-500-8888).

Fans can receive tickets digitally to print at home, or actual tickets, even gift-wrapped, that go "Under the Tree." Fans have the option to add a set of 2023 WooSox Baseball Cards as well.

WooSox pitcher AJ Politi will participate in the Caravan on December 11-13.

The WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, presented by Bank of America, will be on the road December 11-13 with Politi, who pitched in the WooSox' lone no-hitter at Polar Park on August 4, 2022.

On the morning of December 11, Politi, mascots, and WooSox Foundation officials will volunteer at St. John's Food for the Poor and stop at Why Me & Sherry's House. That evening, they will visit the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester and donate $1,000 for its annual Holiday Toy Drive.

The next day, December 12, the contingent will visit healthcare heroes at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in the morning and then host University Park Middle School students for a Holiday Luncheon at Polar Park. The Care-A-Van will later attend the Worcester Senior Center's "Elvis Holiday Festival."

On December 13, Politi will join the WooSox Mentors at Gates Lane School, where 15 front office members enjoy quality time with students on a weekly basis through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass program. The Care-A-Van will then head to the YMCA Central Community Branch, and finally, to the Nazareth Home in Leicester, where the WooSox and Junior WooSox will greet youngsters from the Department of Children and Families.

Politi, a New Jersey native who led the International League with 15 saves in 2023, was the second of three pitchers (between Michael Wacha and Chase Shugart) in the club's only no-hit gem, a 12-0 victory against the Durham Bulls.

The full "WooSox Holiday Community Caravan" itinerary is below. Interested media can contact Senior Vice President of Communications Bill Wanless at [email protected] to arrange coverage.

To add to the holiday spirit, this Friday, December 1, the WooSox Team Store will introduce a "Too Woo to Be True Advent Calendar" featuring 25 days of savings. "Flash deals" on cold-weather gear, holiday apparel, custom jerseys, and stocking stuffers will launch at various times every day and will be valid until midnight. WooSox Rewards members will receive notifications as will those who subscribe to the Team Store website (woosox.milbstore.com) or who follow @woosoxstore on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans can join the free WooSox Rewards fan loyalty program by downloading the WooSox Rewards app or emailing [email protected].

The WooSox open their 2024 home season at Polar Park on Tuesday, April 2, against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) at 3:05 p.m.

2023 "WOOSOX HOLIDAY COMMUNITY CARAVAN" ITINERARY

Friday, December 1: Festival of Lights at the Worcester Common; Marlborough Tree Lighting; Auburn Tree Lighting.

Saturday, December 2: Uxbridge Days Holiday Celebration; Leicester Tree Lighting; Rutland Tree Lighting; Paxton Tree Lighting; UniBank Headquarters visit.

Sunday, December 3: West Brookfield Tree Lighting; Holden Holiday Parade; Blackstone Valley Festival of Trees.

Monday, December 4: Spontaneous Voyage in Rutland.

Tuesday, December 5: Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce "Business After Hours" networking event at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6: Spontaneous Voyage in Southbridge; Corridor 9/485 Chamber Holiday Snowball networking event at Double Tree in Westborough from 5-8 p.m.; Auburn Chamber Jingle & Mingle at Chuck's Steak House & Margarita Grill from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 7: Spontaneous Voyage in Millbury; Career Fair at Worcester's North High School.

Friday, December 8: Spontaneous Voyage in Charlton.

Saturday, December 9: Third annual "WooSox Winter Wonderland" at Polar Park (free and open to the public) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, December 11-Wednesday, December 13: WooSox Foundation Holiday Care-A-Van with pitcher AJ Politi.

Tuesday, December 12: HYPE 9 Networking & Trivia at Uno Pizzeria in Westborough from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 14: Spontaneous Voyage in Berlin; Hanukkah Celebration at Polar Park presented by the Torah Center; 5 p.m.; Worcester Chamber's"Business After Hours" networking event at Bay State Brewery from 5-7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15: Spontaneous Voyage in Holden.

Sunday, December 17: "Skate with Santa" at the Worcester Common Oval from 1-3 p.m.

Monday, December 18: Spontaneous Voyage in Uxbridge.

Tuesday, December 19: Spontaneous Voyage in Framingham.

Wednesday, December 20: Spontaneous Voyage in Shrewsbury.

Thursday, December 21: Spontaneous Voyage in Leominster; Blackstone Valley Chamber's "Networking at Night" event at the Town House Tavern in Grafton from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 22: Spontaneous Voyage in Fitchburg.

