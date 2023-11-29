10 Days of Giving Returns with Memorabilia, Experience-Based Prizes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club's annual two-week promotion that awards memorabilia and experience-based prizes for 2024 home games. This year's rewards include watching fireworks from the field, a game-used Jumbo Shrimp Vice jersey, 2023 team-signed baseball, 2024 season parking pass, the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.

Each weekday from Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 15, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp's Facebook page and the club's @JaxShrimp Twitter feed.

All fans who have purchased (with a deposit or paid in full) a 2024 group outing or any of the following packages for the 2024 season presented by FIS will be automatically entered in each daily prize drawing:

Full Season Tickets

Weekender Plus Plan

Weekender Plan

Fireworks Plus Plan

Fireworks Plan

Fans may purchase any of the above of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2024 packages or put down a deposit on a group outing by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the club (904) 358-2846. Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

The 2023 "10 Days of Giving" schedule (Dec. 5-16) is as follows:

Day 1 - Monday, Dec. 4 - Scampi Jersey

Day 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 5 - 2023 Jumbo Shrimp team-signed baseball

Day 3 - Wednesday, Dec. 6 - 2024 season parking pass

Day 4 - Thursday, Dec. 7 - $100 in food & beverage loaded value

Day 5 - Friday, Dec. 8 - Watch fireworks from the field (Valid mutually agreed upon date)

Day 6 - Monday, Dec. 11 - 2022/2023 Jumbo Shrimp clubhouse chair

Day 7 - Tuesday, Dec. 12 - Two suite tickets to watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 21 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Day 8 - Wednesday, Dec. 13 - Game-used 2021 Jumbo Shrimp Vice jersey

Day 9 - Thursday, Dec. 14 - Ceremonial first pitch (Valid mutually agreed upon date, must be a Tuesday-Thursday game)

Day 10 - Friday, Dec. 15 - Free All-Inclusive Jumbo Shrimp Bold City Balcony for 12 people (Valid mutually agreed upon date prior to the start of the season, must be used on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Sunday game.)

Each daily drawing includes entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

