WooSox Foundation Embarks on 2024 "Thank You Care-A-Van"

September 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Only a day after the Worcester Red Sox concluded the 2024 baseball season, the WooSox Foundation embarked on its fourth annual "Thank You Care-A-Van" on Monday, September 23. A symbol of its philanthropic mission, the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, presented by Bank of America, has been the mode of transportation for the Foundation's social justice pillar since its creation in 2020.

This year, the WooSox Foundation was joined by Smiley Ball and three volunteers from the Foundation's "Dreammakers" program on the Care-A-Van's charitable tour through the Heart of the Commonwealth. The team contributed to St. Peter's Food Pantry, Doherty Memorial High School, Juniper Outreach Foundation's food pantry at Elm Park Community School, and Abby's House in Worcester.

"The Thank You Care-A-Van is such a great way for us to get out and meet the community where they are," Community and Public Relations Coordinator Katie Siegle said. "I'm so happy to be part of a team that is so committed to supporting those who support us all season."

For their first stop, the Care-A-Van visited St. Peter's Food Pantry located next to Clark University. Providing a balanced diet to Worcester residents who experience food insecurity, St. Peter's serves over 200 families every Wednesday--with the number growing each week.

In early July, the WooSox Foundation made their first contribution to St. Peter's after WooSox shuttle driver Phil Niddrie made the connection. On Monday, the Foundation doubled down on their initial donation, providing milk, eggs, cereal, and canned goods to the food pantry.

The Care-A-Van then traveled to the newly built Doherty Memorial High School on Highland Street in Worcester. The original school building, which opened in 1966, was reconstructed in 2024 to include modern amenities for its students.

With an enrollment of nearly 1,400, the school provides clothing, food, and urgent care for students who come from low-income households. In support of their mission, the WooSox Foundation donated various food items, sweatpants, and long-sleeved shirts to the school's inventory.

During their visit, Smiley Ball had some fun in the school's cafeteria, taking pictures and eating lunch with students. Several of Doherty Memorial's students even thanked the WooSox--gifting the Foundation with two handmade posters.

After departing Doherty Memorial High School, the Care-A-Van visited the Juniper Outreach Foundation at Elm Park Community School to deliver grocery items and clothing for its elementary students. Smiley even joined a music class to sing a few songs with Elm Park students.

The Juniper Outreach Foundation has been a community partner of the WooSox since the team's inaugural 2021 season. During the 2023 Thank You Care-A-Van, the WooSox Foundation made a similar donation to Elm Park Community School in an effort to stock their food pantry.

"[The Juniper Outreach Foundation] implements, stocks, and maintains food pantries in the schools for students to have direct access to," said Juniper Outreach Foundation Executive Director Julie McDonald. "It is not a grocery store for the families--it's specifically for the students who go home on nights and weekends and don't have access to food."

Elm Park Community School is one of six food pantries at local Worcester public schools the Juniper Outreach Foundation has started. All their donations come from private sources--and the WooSox have been imperative towards helping their mission of providing food, clothes, and basic necessities for children in need.

"The WooSox have been so amazingly supportive from day one," McDonald said. "[Juniper Outreach] could not do this without community partners like the WooSox."

For their final stop of the day, the Care-A-Van paid a visit to Abby's House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing shelter and necessities for women residing in Worcester. Abby's House was founded in 1976 by Annette Raferty, who was tasked by the Director of the Urban Ministry Commission to develop an action plan to combat homelessness of women and children.

In the 48 years since its inception, Abby's House has become one of few community shelters in Worcester and has helped more than 16,000 women and children rebuild their lives.

As Abby's House continues their mission of supporting the needs of women and children in Worcester, the WooSox Foundation donated food and toiletries during their final stop of the fourth annual Thank You Care-A-Van.

"It's outings like these that really put everything in perspective," Siegle said. "Now that the season is over, I want the Worcester community and beyond to know that the WooSox are so grateful for your support all season long. Today was our way of saying thanks."

