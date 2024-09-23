IronPigs Raise over $20,000 on Strike out Cancer Night

September 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ecstatic to announce that through their efforts on Strike Out Cancer Night, presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network Topper Cancer Institute and Toyota, on August 28th, the team raised $20,000 in donations to the American Cancer Society and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund.

Strike Out Cancer has been an annual event for the IronPigs over the last 7 seasons raising more than $100,000 to fight cancer and support cancer non-profit organizations since its inception at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs wore special purple jerseys for the game which were auctioned off after the game, in addition to selling Strike Out Cancer t-shirts with all proceeds benefiting the two charitable foundations. In addition, a portion of sponsorship sales and the full proceeds from that night's 50/50 raffle went to charity, totaling $20,000 that went to the American Cancer Society and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund. The donations will be split evenly between the two charities.

The Prager Patient Assistance Fund is a program that provides financial support to patients at Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute facing cancer who need extra support for day-to-day nonmedical expenses while they are receiving cancer treatment.

The American Cancer Society is working to end cancer as we know it, for everyone, through funding cancer research and providing support services for our local Greater Lehigh Valley community. Learn more about ACS in the Greater Lehigh Valley at ACSGLV.org.

In addition to fundraising via merchandise sales, the 50/50 raffle and jersey auctions, the IronPigs hosted a poignant moment of silence mid-game with everyone in attendance holding up Strike Out Cancer placards with the name of someone close to them who had been affected by cancer. The IronPigs also hosted hundreds of cancer survivors - and those who help to fight the disease daily - as sponsors helped the team provide complimentary tickets to those impacted to enjoy the game.

A very special addition to the night this year was Emily's Hug Mee Drive, hosted by the IronPigs. Emily's Hug Mee Drive was started by childhood cancer warrior, Emily FaRannte, in an effort to ensure every child with cancer has a Squishmallow™ friend to be with them during their cancer journey. Nearly 1,500 Squishmallows™ have been delivered since the program started in 2022. The Squishmallows™ donated during Strike Out Cancer night were sent to Lehigh Valley Reilly's Children Hospital.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

