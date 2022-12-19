WooSox Foundation Contributes $1,000 to Jingle Bell Toy Drive Benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Worcester

Representatives of the Worcester Red Sox gathered at "El Basha" at Park Ave in Worcester on December 7 at a fundraiser hosted by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Association to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester.

Toys and funds were collected to ensure as many kids as possible in Worcester can enjoy presents and gifts during the holiday season with their loved ones. George Lorin, Kevin Hartigan, Alex Richardson, Diane Flanagan, Eric Olafsen, and mascot Smiley Ball were among the WooSox officials on hand with Sheriff Lew Evangelidis to present the check to Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, Liz Hamilton.

"On behalf of the children and staff of the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, I wish to express our appreciation of the WooSox and everyone who made this year's toy drive a success," said Executive Director Liz Hamilton. "We serve more than 8,000 youth annually, and nearly 500 attend our three Clubhouses every day. We know these toys will make an impact on our kids during the holiday season."

"Each year during the holiday season, the WooSox want to spread as much joy as possible to children and families throughout Central Mass," said Alex Richardson, the WooSox' director of baseball and game day operations. "It's always a pleasure to support our community partners at the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester, and we're glad we could help make this year's Jingle Bell Toy Drive a success."

