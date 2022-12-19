Tyler Parsons Announced as Durham Bulls General Manager

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today the addition of Tyler Parsons as the organization's General Manager. Parsons joins the Bulls after serving as General Manger with the Lansing Lugnuts for five years.

"I'm tremendously excited to join an iconic organization like the Durham Bulls," added Parsons. "I'm thankful to the Goodmon family and Mike Birling for this amazing opportunity. The Bulls have been a dream job for me since I started my career in Minor League Baseball and I'm eager to join a talented and hard working staff that has set the bar extremely high. I have no doubt that 2023 is going to be another amazing season and I can't wait to get started and meet everyone in the Durham community!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler and his family to the Bull City," said Durham Bulls Vice President, Baseball Operations Mike Birling. "Tyler brings a wealth of experience, a strong track record of success, and will be a great addition to our staff as we look forward to another incredible season at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023."

During his tenure in Lansing, Parsons helped usher in a new affiliation with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, as well as a promotion to the High-A Central League. He was named the High-A Central League's Executive of the Year in 2021. Prior to his time in Lansing, Parsons served as Vice President and General Manager of the Johnson City Cardinals from 2014-17, with the organization seeing increases in attendance, ticket sales, and corporate sales in each of his four seasons. The Cardinals also set single-season attendance records in 2016 and again the following year.

Before arriving in Johnson City, Parsons spent two years in the Coastal Plain League as General Manager of the Martinsville Mustangs and Director of Fun with the Forest City Owls. He also served as the Ticket Sales Coordinator at Central Michigan and Sports Information Director at Mid Michigan Community College. He is a graduate of Central Michigan University.

The Bulls begin their 2023 campaign at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday, March 31, facing the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will be on sale beginning in the New Year.

