WooSox Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Jesse Burkett Little League World Series Team

Before the Worcester Red Sox' final home game of the season, the club celebrated the 20th anniversary of Worcester's Jesse Burkett Little League team that made it all the way to the World Series in Williamsport back in 2002.

Players Frank Flynn, Ben Landers, Gordie Lockbaum, and Teddy Daly were all recognized on the field alongside the team's manager, Frank Granger. The WooSox also saluted coaches Tom Daly, Chris Doyle, and Paul Flynn, as well as league president Chris Weber.

The WooSox designed 150 custom green "20th Anniversary" shirts, which the club donated to Jesse Burkett Little League to help raise funds.

"We're grateful that the WooSox brought so many of us back together to be recognized before their final game at Polar Park of the season," said former player Teddy Daly. "It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years, and we enjoyed the green shirts the WooSox provided us during the ceremony."

