Jumbo Shrimp Reveal 2023 Home Game Times

November 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown to more Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark can now be traced to the minute as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced starting times for their 75 home games for the 2023 season presented by FIS. The home opener for the Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliate begins at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, when the Jumbo Shrimp host the 2022 Triple-A National Champion Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp's 2023 slate features 51 contests on either Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. All 12 Thursday games and each of the club's 13 Friday games, respectively, will begin at 7:05 p.m. All 13 Saturday contests feature a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Sunday games in 2023 at 121 Financial Ballpark will commence at 3:05 p.m., with an exception on Sunday, May 28, which will begin at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 3, which is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Most contests on Tuesday and Wednesday will begin at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp do have 12:05 p.m. starts on the following Wednesday affairs: April 19, May 10, May 24, June 7 and June 14. The club's game on Tuesday, April 25 initiates at 11:05 a.m.

A full schedule of home game times is available on www.jaxshrimp.com. Regular gate openings are one hour before scheduled first pitch. Game dates, times and gate openings are subject to change.

The Jumbo Shrimp's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can secure tickets to these great dates by booking a season ticket package, mini plan or group outing by calling the Jumbo Shrimp's front office at 904-358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.