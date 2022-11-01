It's All Charlotte Knights Go #CLTBlue with Exciting Brand Refresh

November 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







It's All Charlotte! Knights Go #CLTBlue with Exciting Brand Refresh Team Unveiled New Logos & Jerseys at Annual Postseason Party for Season Members & Corporate Partners

BRAND REFRESH WITH NEW LOGOS & ON-FIELD JERSEYS UNVEILED AT ANNUAL POSTSEASON PARTY As the Charlotte Knights embark on a 10th year in Uptown Charlotte in 2023, the team began a new era in franchise history on Tuesday, November 1 by unveiling a brand refresh featuring a new logo set and jerseys for the upcoming season. In front of nearly 600 season membership holders and corporate partners, the Knights showed off the new logo, colors and on-field jerseys. Members of the 2022 Charlotte Knights team, pitchers Mike Wright and Jason Bilous, as well as Chicago White Sox assistant outfield/baserunning coordinator, Mike Daniel, donned the new uniforms in front of the excited crowd of fans.

IT'S ALL CHARLOTTE! "As we prepare to enter our tenth year back in the city of Charlotte, we thought it was the right time to make an even stronger connection," said Knights' General Manager Rob Egan. "It began with opening this beautiful ballpark in Uptown in 2014, continued with changing our official abbreviation to CLT in 2021, and is furthered by modernizing our brand and aligning with the palette of professional sports teams in Charlotte. Our new primary color, Knights Blue, is the right fit at the right time. It's All Charlotte!"

BLUE COLOR CONNECTS KNIGHTS WITH CHARLOTTE'S PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAMS Highlighting the team's brand refresh are a new primary logo, new home/road cap logo and an alternate helmet cap logo. In all, the Knights unveiled three new jerseys (home, road and alternate), three new on-field caps and a new identity fit for the Queen City. The team's brand refresh showcases blue, a color synonymous with three other professional teams in Charlotte - the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC and the Charlotte Hornets. Knights Blue is the signature piece of the brand refresh. The logo also continues to feature Knights Gold, Knights Silver and Knights Black, colors synonymous with royalty. FROM THE DESIGNER The brand refresh was brought to life by David Ruckman of David C. Ruckman Creative. The development process began in November of 2021 when Ruckman started the early design phases with members of the Knights front office. Ruckman stated, "Words cannot express my gratitude at this point. "Even after my nine years working with the Charlotte Knights, we still find new ways to work, have fun and be creative together. It doesn't get any better than that." MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE ONLINE NOW Merchandise featuring all of the team's new logos and colors are available now in the Charlotte Knights online store at https://knights.milbstore.com/. The Knights Team Store will also be open to the public and stocked with all of the new merchandise beginning at 10 AM on Wednesday, November 2. A wide variety of hats, shirts and novelties will be available for fans.

NEW HOME UNIFORMS IN ACTION ON OPENING KNIGHT ON MARCH 31, 2023 Fans will be able to see the Knights in action wearing the new uniforms on Friday, March 31 for the team's 2023 Opening Knight at Truist Field. First pitch against the Memphis Redbirds is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. Season memberships for the 2023 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.