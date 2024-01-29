Woosox and Masis Staffing Solutions to Present Fourth Annual Polar Park Job Fair this Saturday, February 3

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox and Masis Staffing Solutions, the official staffing agency of the WooSox, will present the 4th Annual Polar Park Job Fair this Saturday, February 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is not required for the DCU Club event.

Within the next month, the WooSox are looking to fill part-time positions in Ballpark Operations, including ushers and security personnel. The club also seeks part-time staff members in Game Day Operations, Merchandise, Polar Park Concessions & Hospitality, WooSox Productions, and Ticket Operations. The WooSox Clubhouse and Grounds Crew are also hiring part-time staff.

The WooSox Foundation also pays those who sell 50/50 raffle tickets at WooSox home games.

Additionally, the Marketing Department seeks assistants to help with the WooSox Rewards Fan Loyalty Program, presented by Window World. Representatives assist fans at the WooSox Rewards World Headquarters at home games. Some also respond to emails from fans, fulfill prize redemptions, and assist with data collection.

Attendees may enter the ballpark through Gate D after parking in the Green Island Boulevard Garage on Madison Street. Meter parking is also available along Green Island Boulevard.

The club will provide complimentary snacks and beverages.

The WooSox recommend that attendees bring their printed résumé and ideally, a cover letter expressing why they would like to work at Polar Park. Those who cannot attend on February 3 are encouraged to apply for open positions at WooSox.com. Please submit questions to [email protected].

In March, the club will host training sessions for all employees. The 2024 season comprises 13 homestands (75 home games) starting April 2 through September 15.

