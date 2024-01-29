2nd Annual Sports Card Show Set for February 9-10 at Truist Field

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Back by popular demand, the Charlotte Knights and BM Sports Cards are pleased to present to fans the 2nd Annual Sports Card Show at Truist Field. This year's two-day event will take place on Friday, February 9 (2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) and Saturday, February 10 (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). On each day, fans can expect sports cards, Pokémon cards and much more. Light food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

"I'm excited to once again partner with the Charlotte Knights to bring this show back to Truist Field," stated Burke McKinney, BM Sports Cards. "Our first show at Truist Field was very popular and we're looking forward to another great time at this beautiful ballpark. The sports card hobby is still very popular right now and Truist Field is the perfect venue to host this great event. We hope to attract fans of all ages to this exciting two-day show."

The entire event, which will be held inside the Diamonds Direct Luxury Lounge on the third floor of Truist Field, will feature over 100 vendor tables. Admission to the event will be $5 for adults and free for children 12 years old and under. Fans should enter the ballpark through the main gates. Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights since 2014, is located at 324 S. Mint Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.

