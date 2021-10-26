WooSox and Canal District Alliance Present Inaugural "Trick-Or-Treat at Polar Park"

WORCESTER, MA - Celebrating their first Halloween in their new neighborhood, the Worcester Red Sox are joining the Canal District Alliance to present the WooSox' inaugural "Trick or Treat at Polar Park" on Sunday, October 31, from 2-7 p.m. There is no charge, and all are welcome.

Disney's "Hocus Pocus" will entertain families on the giant left-field videoboard at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Fans can watch from inside the DCU Club or in outdoor seats.

Children can walk the WooSox Loop and receive candy throughout the ballpark from WooSox staff members. Mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog will be available for autographs, photographs, and lots of laughs. The typically blue ballpark will be dressed in seasonal decorations.

"All of us are excited that the WooSox are doing something fun for the neighborhood on Halloween," said Amy Chase, Owner of Crompton Collective and Co-Vice President of the Canal District Alliance. "We hope that families and trick-or-treaters alike will be able to enjoy a fun-filled Sunday afternoon and evening in Worcester's Canal District."

"For years, we have looked forward to our first Halloween together at Polar Park," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Together with our friends and neighbors in the Canal District Alliance, we are eager to enjoy another October weekend that brings life, energy, and joy to this vibrant downtown neighborhood."

The event will also feature the presentation of awards to fans who decorated pumpkins in the WooSox' Inaugural "Polar Park Pumpkin Patch." Fans are allowed to bring their entries right through Halloween.

