Former Bats Duvall, Siri to Play in World Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Bats alumni Adam Duvall and Jose Siri are set to play in the 2021 World Series beginning tonight at 8:09 p.m. EST in Houston.

The slugger Duvall hit five homers in 25 games with the Bats during the 2015 season. He then returned with Gwinnett in 2019 and launched the longest home run in Louisville Slugger Field history with a 490-foot bomb to left field on July 24, 2019. The homer tied Rob Stratton's blast in 2006 for the longest HR on record during Louisville Slugger Field history.

Overall, Duvall has hit .232 with 151 home runs and 442 RBIs in 744 career MLB games from 2014-21. He was named a National League All-Star with Cincinnati in 2016 and led the league in RBIs between Atlanta and Miami this season with a career-high 113.

Siri suited up in 30 contests with Louisville in 2019 and swiped five bags during his first Triple-A stint that year. He then spent the majority of the 2021 season with Houston's Triple-A affiliate before making his Major League debut on Sept. 3 this season at San Diego.

Siri has excelled in his limited action at the MLB level this season, hitting .304 with 10 runs scored and nine RBIs in 21 games. His production slowed during the postseason, however, with Siri going just 1-for-8 for the Astros prior to the World Series.

