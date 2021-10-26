Nine Omaha Alumni to Compete in 2021 World Series

PAPILLION, Neb. -- Of the 19 Omaha alumni to compete in the 2021 postseason, nine-including six players-have advanced to the 2021 World Series along with the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

The Braves claim six Omaha alums-four players and two coaches-on their roster, the most of any 2021 playoff team. On the mound, right-hander Jesse Chavez (2011) has thrown 4.1 scoreless innings this postseason across five appearances while left-hander Will Smith (2012, 2013) has four saves in seven appearances. Smith has thrown seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks, and clinched the National League pennant with a scoreless ninth inning on Oct. 23 vs. Los Angeles (NL). Outfielder Jorge Soler (2017, 2018) has played in five games this postseason with Atlanta, including two in the NLCS. Outfielder Terrance Gore (2014, 2017, 2018) appeared as a pinch-runner in the National League Wild Card Game at Milwaukee.

Two of the Braves' coaches are also Omaha alums-hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (1986) and catching coach Sal Fasano (1996-1999, 2001).

The Astros have three Omaha alums-two players and one coach-on their roster. Right-hander Zack Greinke (2004), who is in search of his first World Series ring, has pitched in two games for Houston this postseason, while left-hander Jake Odorizzi (2012) has made one postseason relief appearance for the Astros after being added to the postseason roster for the American League Championship Series. Bench coach Joe Espada (2002), joins Greinke and Odorizzi as Omaha alums in the Houston dugout.

Game 1 of the 2021 World Series begins on Tuesday at 7:09 p.m. CT at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

There will be one other Omaha alum at the 2021 World Series, though not in either dugout. Major League Baseball revealed Monday that Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips (2019) will be at Games 2 and 3 as a World Series correspondent to interview various players.

