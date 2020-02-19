Woodpeckers Unveil Official Kids Club for Children 12 & Under, Bunker's Buddies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Houston Astros, are launching their newest initiative to interact with their younger fans. The official kids club entitled Bunker's Buddies, presented by Westwood Shopping Center, will have both free and paid memberships for children 12 and under.

Children in the Bunker's Buddies Kids Club will enjoy numerous perks at Segra Stadium and local businesses within Westwood Shopping Center. Both tiers (paid and free) will offer a Membership I.D., one complimentary General Admission Ticket in honor of the child's birthday, and an e-newsletter subscription. Paid members will enjoy a complimentary Reserved ticket for every Wednesday home game, along with a variety of other branded kids club items and exclusive event invitations.

"For generations, the local merchants and small businesses of Westwood Shopping Center have provided good memories for the citizens of our community and visitors alike." says Meredith Player Stiehl, Westwood Shopping Center Manager. "Westwood is excited to be the presenting sponsor of Bunker's Buddies Kids Club and continue our history of bringing families together to share quality time in a safe, fun environment. We happily support the Woodpeckers, our community and our community's guests."

Here is a full list of benefits for each membership package:

2020 Bunker's Buddies Paid Membership

Cost: $50.00

One (1) complimentary reserved ticket to every Wednesday home game (excluding 4/22)

Membership I.D. and custom lanyard

Official Welcome Pack with Woodpeckers T-Shirt and Westwood Shopping Center goodies

One (1) complimentary General Admission ticket for child's birthday

One (1) complimentary General Admission ticket for Mom on Mother's Day and Dad on Father's Day

$30 discount on a birthday party package

Invite to special events during the baseball season

E-Newsletter subscription to stay up to date on everything Kids Club

2020 Bunker's Buddies Free Membership

Cost: FREE!

One (1) complimentary General Admission ticket for child's birthday

Membership I.D.

E-Newsletter subscription to stay up to date on everything Kids Club

For more information on the Bunker's Buddies Kids Club or to sign your child up, please visit us online at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or by contacting Victoria Huggins at vhuggins@astros.com. The Woodpeckers open their second season of play against the Frederick Keys on Thursday, April 9th at Segra Stadium.

