Hillcats Announce Brand-New Partnership with Coca-Cola

February 19, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats are thrilled to reveal a new deal that will make Coca-Cola beverages available as the family friendly choice at City Stadium.

The new collaboration brings a wide range of drink options, including both fountain and bottle Coke products at concessions around the ballpark. The brand will also sponsor multiple in game events such as mid-inning bottle flip contests with participants getting the chance to win Coca-Cola swag.

"We are elated to unveil our partnership with Coca-Cola," said Matt Klein, Hillcats Assistant General Manager. "As an organization we can't wait for fans to enjoy Coca-Cola products at games! We are also very excited to go into business with a company that values the Lynchburg community."

In addition to a strong presence at every Hillcats contest, Coke will also host a pair of Little League Appreciation Nights in April, inviting local little league players and coaches to attend these two games for free. The Hillcats and Coca-Cola will also team up with Kroger to celebrate Lynchburg's favorite pastimes; family and baseball. At two games in July Hillcats' fans that show their Kroger cards at the gate will receive a BOGO ticket to be entered for an in-game drawing. Prizes include a $500 Kroger gift card, free Coca-Cola for a year, and a family four pack of Hillcats' season tickets.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to work with the Lynchburg Hillcats in regards to their non-alcoholic beverages," said Colby Shifflett, from Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated. "Our team at Coca-Cola Consolidated, your local bottler, is excited to show the level of commitment Coca-Cola has in helping the Hillcats move forward and soar towards their full potential in Virginia."

The new endeavor will also include a sponsorship for Hillcats' President Chris Jones with Monster Energy. Chris has been a fan of the drink for years and uses it as a pick me up to stay energized through the summer at City Stadium. "Along with our partners at Coke Consolidated, we are committed to helping provide the best fan experience," said a representative from Monster Energy. "We look forward to seeing the Lynchburg Hillcats turning bases toward another top season in the Carolina League." Fans can join Chris in his love for Monster by grabbing a pick me up at concessions around the ballpark.

The Hillcats kick-off the season with an Opening Night Extravaganza Monday, April 13th at City Stadium. For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

