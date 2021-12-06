Woodpeckers Unveil 'Backpacks for Patriots' Initiative

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are teaming up with the Military Luggage Company, the Rick Herrema Foundation and Off-Road Outreach to provide backpacks and other necessities for homeless veterans and low-income military families. The event, "Backpacks for Patriots," will take place on Saturday, December 18th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the Rick Herrema Foundation Holiday Family Fun Day.

The Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program donated $7,480 to purchase 187 backpacks from the Military Luggage Company. Attendees at the Rick Herrema Foundation Holiday Family Fund Day are encouraged to bring donations of clothing and hygienic items to stuff in the backpacks. Items include winter hats, coats, gloves, shoes, cold medicine and first aid kits. The backpacks will be distributed to homeless veterans and low-income military families on January 10th by Off-Road Outreach.

Backpacks for Patriots is part of the Community Leaders Program, which supports youth sports and military initiatives. The event is free to military families and will have lunch provided by the Walsingham Group. To register for the event or to register as a volunteer, please visit www.rhfnow.org. You can also visit www.rhfnow.org for more information.

