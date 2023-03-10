Woodpeckers Spotlight Local Organizations with "Nonprofit of the Night" Program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce their revamped "Nonprofit of the Night" program. The purpose of Nonprofit of the Night is to highlight local registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations at one Woodpeckers game per homestand and provide them with a unique platform to inform fans of their services. This program made its debut in 2022 and improvements have been made for the upcoming 2023 season.

This program offers local nonprofit organizations the opportunity to fundraise and receive in-game recognition at Woodpeckers home games. New this year, up to five organizations will compete before each homestand for the upcoming Nonprofit of the Night slot, most of which will occur on Tuesdays. A personalized fundraising ticket link will be created for each group and the organization that sells the most tickets will be chosen as the Nonprofit of the Night for that homestand.

All participating groups may attend the game that they sold tickets for and will receive group recognition at that game, but the winning nonprofit organization each week will receive exclusive benefits. These include a table on the concourse to share information, their name and an in-game live shot of their group on the videoboard, a first pitch slot, a social media shout-out, an on-air interview, and more.

Applications are now open for Nonprofit of the Night. Organizations can apply at https://form.jotform.com/fayettevillewoodpeckers/nonprofit-of-the-night.

