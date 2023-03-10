FredNats Announce New Play-By-Play Voice for 2023 Season

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce Eric Bach as the new play-by-play voice of the FredNats. Bach replaces Joey Zanaboni, who left for a position in Major League Soccer last month. Bach will call all 132 games on the FredNats Baseball Network, and all home games on MiLB TV and the free Bally Sports App. He will also head up the team's media relations efforts.

"The Fredericksburg Nationals are thrilled to welcome Eric Bach as our lead broadcaster and voice for the 2023 season," said Nick Hall, Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We are looking forward to him showcasing his talent and energy, which will bring our games to life both locally and beyond. Our fans can tune in to Eric Bach's dynamic play-by-play commentary on the free Bally Sports app, along with MiLB TV."

"I couldn't be more excited to return to Fredericksburg for the 2023 season," Bach said. "I'm so thankful to Nick Hall, Robbie Perry, and the Silber Family for trusting me to take the reins of the FredNats broadcast and bring it to new heights. I can't wait to re-engage with a community and fan base that I fell in love with in 2022. This season should be a memorable one both on the field and in the booth in Fredericksburg, and I'm grateful to be a part of it."

A native of Coldwater, Michigan, Bach returns to Fredericksburg for a second season in the booth after serving as the Broadcasting and Media Relations Assistant during the 2022 season, where he was a part of the broadcast that led all of Single-A and High-A in MiLB TV unique viewership. 2023 marks Bach's third season in baseball.

Bach graduated from Michigan State University in 2021, and served as the voice of the Spartans on WDBM, the award-winning MSU student radio station. He won seven Michigan Association of Broadcasters awards for play-by-play while in college, and began his baseball career in the summer collegiate Coastal Plain League in 2021 with the Morehead City Marlins before joining the FredNats in 2022.

FredNat fans can listen to Eric Bach on the FredNats Baseball Network, MiLB TV and the free Bally Sports App on Opening Day at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Friday, April 7 when the FredNats take on the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Single game tickets go on sale in-person on Saturday, March 11 and online on Monday, March 13. Ticket plans, hospitality areas and group outings are available now at frednats.com.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

