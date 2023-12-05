Woodpeckers Holiday Lights Opening Friday Night at Segra Stadium

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are ready to light up the holiday season this Friday night with the opening of Segra Stadium's Holiday Lights. From Friday December 8th - Saturday, December 23rd the ballpark with be covered in thousands of lights displayed across the concourse plus a path of walk-though lights on the warning track of the field.

The two-week event will incorporate special theme nights, giveaways, Christmas themed characters and music, two firework shows, movies, concessions and more! Visitors can also get their picture taken with Santa and participate in holiday crafts for free.

Adult tickets are $10 and children's tickets are $8 if you buy in advance through the Fayetteville Woodpeckers official website. Tickets go up $2 on the day of and can also be purchased in person at the Truist Box Office near the main entrance of Segra Stadium.

A breakdown of Holiday Lights events and nightly specials is below:

Movie Nights Giveaway Nights

Elf - December 10th Bunker Snow Globe - December 9th

The Santa Claus - December 15th Travel Mug - December 12th

Frozen - December 17th Ugly Sweater - December 21st

Promotion Nights

Military ($5 tickets) - Every Monday

Teachers ($5 tickets) - Every Tuesday

Waggin (Dogs) - Every Wednesday

Mele Kalikimaka - December 14th

Holiday Market - December 15th - 17th

Fireworks - December 8th & 22nd

Holiday Lights will once again feature "Trees for Charity" in which organizations partner with a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit of their choice to decorate a tree for display. Throughout the Holiday Lights event, spectators can vote on the three they think is the best decorated and the winning trees will be awarded with cash prizes courtesy of the Woodpeckers Foundation.

A holiday mixer is also scheduled for all guests on December 13th from 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM inside the Aevex Club on the second level of Segra Stadium. Tickets are $20 and include general admission to Holiday Lights, plus food and a drink ticket.

For more information on Holiday Lights visit fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

