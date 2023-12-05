TV Color Commentator and Former Orioles Pitcher Ben McDonald Highlights 2024 Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet

December 5, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







Former Orioles Pitcher and current TV Color Commentator Ben McDonald will serve as the featured guest at the Delmarva Shorebirds' 21st annual Hot Stove Banquet presented by Delmarva Sports Network, Peninsula Home Care, and Sharp Water Culligan. The event will be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland on Thursday, February 8th from 6:00-9:00pm.

McDonald is a familiar face for Baltimore fans, having been a commentator for the Orioles since 2016 and a previous pitcher for the team from 1989 to 1995. He currently serves as a color commentator on MASN. In addition to his Orioles broadcasting duties, McDonald also serves as an analyst for SEC games for ESPN and the SEC Network while calling color commentary for the NCAA Division I Men's College World Series.

Drafted 1st overall by the Orioles in 1989, McDonald made his MLB debut two weeks after signing his first professional contract. He spent seven years with the Orioles where he went 58-53 with a 3.89 ERA from 1989-1995. He then signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as a free agent in 1995 before officially retiring in 1998.

Before being drafted by the Orioles, McDonald was selected straight out of high school in the 27th round by the Atlanta Braves in the 1986 MLB Draft. He decided not to sign and spent three years at Louisiana State University (LSU) where he played baseball as well as two seasons of basketball.

In 1988, he pitched for the United States in the 1988 Olympics hosted by South Korea where the US took home the gold medal after beating the 1984 champion Japanese team. The following year, McDonald went on to win the 1989 Golden Spikes Award with LSU, awarded to the nation's top college baseball player.

McDonald will be joined by Pat Filippone, President of 7th Inning Stretch LP, which owns the Delmarva Shorebirds, and Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak will serve as the emcee for the night.

"We are excited to be able to host Ben as our featured speaker for our Hot Stove event this year," said Bitters. "This serves as the kickoff event for the season and it's a special way for us to not only get fans excited for 2024 but also give back to our local community."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fly Together Fund, the Shorebirds charitable organization, to continue to support and aid the Delmarva community.

"After a brief break last year, we're thrilled to host our annual Hot Stove event and bring back this great event not only as a reminder for the upcoming season, but also a great way to raise money for charity," stated Bitters. "The Shorebirds are committed to giving back to our community each year and events like this make it possible to continue to impact those on Delmarva each season through the Fly Together Fund."

Tickets for the Shorebirds Hot Stove are now available for purchase with preferred tables of 8 priced at $400 or single tickets for $50 (service fees may apply). A buffet style dinner consisting of herb baked chicken, roast beef carving station, buttered green beans, oven-roasted red potatoes, apple pie and chocolate cake is included. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and availability is limited.

Doors open at 6 with programming beginning at 7pm. From 6:15 pm to 7 pm, guests will have the opportunity to have a Meet & Greet with Ben McDonald. Attendees will also have the chance to bid in a silent auction of sports memorabilia featuring numerous items from major league and minor league franchises. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Fly Together Fund.

For more information and to purchase Hot Stove Banquet tickets, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from December 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.