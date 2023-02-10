Woodpeckers Announce Sponsorship of United Way Fundraiser

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers proudly announce their sponsorship of the upcoming United Way of Cumberland County "Over the Edge" fundraiser, courtesy of the Woodpeckers Foundation.

On March 11, rappelers will go "Over the Edge" of the Cape Fear Valley Medical Arts Center in Downtown Fayetteville, a 50-foot descent. Participants have the option to sign up as an individual rappeler, participate in "Toss Your Boss," or become a sponsor of the event. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $140,000, with which United Way will address critical human needs in Cumberland County.

United Way offers a unique opportunity to designate donated funds among their registered Community Partners & Programs. The Woodpeckers have chosen United Way Community Partners, Better Health and the ServiceSource Warrior Bridge Program, as the beneficiaries of their $2,500 sponsorship.

