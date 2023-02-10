Fireflies Announce 2023 Giveaways & Full Promotional Calendar

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced their 2023 Giveaway schedule and the release of their full promotional calendar. A total of 12 different giveaways are included in the promotional calendar and will occur every Friday night as part of Freebie Fridays. Each giveaway, excluding the 2023 Magnet Schedule, will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates each night. Giveaways are limited to one per person.

The giveaways start Opening weekend, as April 6-April 8, the Fireflies will give away a 2023 magnet schedule courtesy of Dukes Investigations to every fan in attendance at all three games. In April, the club will also host a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway thanks to AMAROK on Margaritaville Night April 21.

This season's giveaways are highlighted by the Fireflies first ever bobblehead series; the Future Royals Bobblehead Series presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union. Four unique player bobbleheads will be included in the series. The series begins with a Gavin Cross Bat Throne Bobblehead May 5, followed by a Carter Jensen Lion Tamer Bobblehead June 9, a Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead July 28, and concluded by a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead August 18.

The club closes out May with a Chicharrones Soccer Scarf Giveaway courtesy of Southern Recipe Small Batch to kick-off Copa de la Diversión weekend. In July, Dino Weekend will start off with a special Fireflies Dinosaur Bobblehead courtesy of Founders FCU.

The Fireflies 2023 giveaway slate also includes four t-shirt giveaways throughout the season. The first t-shirt giveaway will be a Juneteenth t-shirt presented by The COMET. That will be followed by a Fan Vote T-Shirt on June 30. Fireflies fans will be able to vote on the t-shirt design through a poll to be released on COLAToday. The third t-shirt giveaway will be a First Responders Night t-shirt August 11 and the final t-shirt will be the fan favorite Grateful Dead Night t-shirt giveaway September 1.

The Fireflies complete 2023 promotional calendar is below:

April

April 6* - Opening Night // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations

April 7 - Opening Weekend // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations // The Back Nine at Segra Park

April 8* - Opening Weekend // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations

April 19 - Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

April 20 - Karaoke Night

April 21 - Margaritaville Night // Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by AMAROK

April 22* - Princess Knight presented by Republic Services

April 23 - Sensory Safe Sunday & Autism Acceptance Night

May

May 2 - game presented by Aflac

May 3 - Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

May 4 - Human Cannon Ball Night presented by Columbia College

May 5 - Gavin Cross Bat Throne Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

May 6* - Star Wars Night Presented by Blanchard Machinery

May 7 - Special Olympics Day presented by TD Bank

May 24 - Weather Day presented by WLTX

May 26 - Copa De La Diversión Weekend // Soccer Scarf Giveaway presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch // Soccer Night

May 27* - Copa De La Diversión Weekend Presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

May 28 - Copa De La Diversión Weekend Presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

June

June 7 - Summer Camp Splash Day

June 8 - Pride Night

June 9 - Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Night // Carter Jensen Lion Tamer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

June 10* - Wands & Wizards Night presented by Lowes Foods // Little League Takeover

June 11- Mason's Birthday Party presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

June 22 - MLB Hope at Bat Night

June 23 - Negro League Celebration Weekend // T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The COMET

June 24* - Negro League Celebration Weekend

June 25 - Negro League Celebration Weekend

June 30 - Fan Vote T-Shirt Giveaway

July

July 1* - Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night feat. SpongeBob & Patrick

July 2 - Military Appreciation Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

July 3* - Independence Day Celebration

July 14 - Dino Weekend // Dinosaur Bobblehead presented by Founders FCU

July 15* - Dino Weekend feat. Ed's Dinosaurs

July 16 - Dino Weekend // Boy Scout Night

July 25 - Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

July 27 - Stand Up To Cancer Night presented by Aflac

July 28 - Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

July 29* - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night feat. Spider-Man & Captain Marvel

July 30 - Teacher Appreciation Night

August

August 8 - Prisma Health Night

August 10 - Area 51 Night

August 11 - First Responders Night // T-Shirt Giveaway

August 12* - Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night feat Skye & Rubble

August 13 - Girl Scout Night

August 17 - Country Night presented by The Blood Connection

August 18 - Ben Kudrna Bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union

August 19* - Faith & Family Night featuring the ZOOperstars! // Pre-Game Concert presented by HIS Radio

August 20 - Women in Sports Night

August 30 - Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer

August 31 - USC Night

September

September 1* - Grateful Dead Night // T-Shirt Giveaway

September 2* - Retro Videogame Night

September 3 - Fan Appreciation Night

*Post-Game Fireworks

The Fireflies previously released the 2023 Daily Promotions which include Miller Lite $2 Tuesdays, White Claw Wednesdays, Budweiser Thirsty ThursdaysTM, Freebie Fridays, Theme Nights & Firework Saturdays and Sunday Fundays. There will also be five Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer nights throughout the season. The full promotional calendar lives online here.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2023 campaign is slated for Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm. Season Ticket Memberships and Group Ticket Packages for the 2023 season are on sale now and can be booked by visiting ColumbiaFireflies.com, by calling the Fireflies Sales team at 803-726-4487 ext 2 or by emailing sales@columbiafireflies.com. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in the coming weeks. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

