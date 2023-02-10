Fireflies Announce 2023 Giveaways & Full Promotional Calendar
February 10, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced their 2023 Giveaway schedule and the release of their full promotional calendar. A total of 12 different giveaways are included in the promotional calendar and will occur every Friday night as part of Freebie Fridays. Each giveaway, excluding the 2023 Magnet Schedule, will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates each night. Giveaways are limited to one per person.
The giveaways start Opening weekend, as April 6-April 8, the Fireflies will give away a 2023 magnet schedule courtesy of Dukes Investigations to every fan in attendance at all three games. In April, the club will also host a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway thanks to AMAROK on Margaritaville Night April 21.
This season's giveaways are highlighted by the Fireflies first ever bobblehead series; the Future Royals Bobblehead Series presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union. Four unique player bobbleheads will be included in the series. The series begins with a Gavin Cross Bat Throne Bobblehead May 5, followed by a Carter Jensen Lion Tamer Bobblehead June 9, a Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead July 28, and concluded by a Ben Kudrna Bobblehead August 18.
The club closes out May with a Chicharrones Soccer Scarf Giveaway courtesy of Southern Recipe Small Batch to kick-off Copa de la Diversión weekend. In July, Dino Weekend will start off with a special Fireflies Dinosaur Bobblehead courtesy of Founders FCU.
The Fireflies 2023 giveaway slate also includes four t-shirt giveaways throughout the season. The first t-shirt giveaway will be a Juneteenth t-shirt presented by The COMET. That will be followed by a Fan Vote T-Shirt on June 30. Fireflies fans will be able to vote on the t-shirt design through a poll to be released on COLAToday. The third t-shirt giveaway will be a First Responders Night t-shirt August 11 and the final t-shirt will be the fan favorite Grateful Dead Night t-shirt giveaway September 1.
The Fireflies complete 2023 promotional calendar is below:
April
April 6* - Opening Night // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations
April 7 - Opening Weekend // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations // The Back Nine at Segra Park
April 8* - Opening Weekend // Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Dukes Investigations
April 19 - Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer
April 20 - Karaoke Night
April 21 - Margaritaville Night // Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by AMAROK
April 22* - Princess Knight presented by Republic Services
April 23 - Sensory Safe Sunday & Autism Acceptance Night
May
May 2 - game presented by Aflac
May 3 - Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer
May 4 - Human Cannon Ball Night presented by Columbia College
May 5 - Gavin Cross Bat Throne Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union
May 6* - Star Wars Night Presented by Blanchard Machinery
May 7 - Special Olympics Day presented by TD Bank
May 24 - Weather Day presented by WLTX
May 26 - Copa De La Diversión Weekend // Soccer Scarf Giveaway presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch // Soccer Night
May 27* - Copa De La Diversión Weekend Presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch
May 28 - Copa De La Diversión Weekend Presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch
June
June 7 - Summer Camp Splash Day
June 8 - Pride Night
June 9 - Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Night // Carter Jensen Lion Tamer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union
June 10* - Wands & Wizards Night presented by Lowes Foods // Little League Takeover
June 11- Mason's Birthday Party presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
June 22 - MLB Hope at Bat Night
June 23 - Negro League Celebration Weekend // T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The COMET
June 24* - Negro League Celebration Weekend
June 25 - Negro League Celebration Weekend
June 30 - Fan Vote T-Shirt Giveaway
July
July 1* - Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night feat. SpongeBob & Patrick
July 2 - Military Appreciation Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
July 3* - Independence Day Celebration
July 14 - Dino Weekend // Dinosaur Bobblehead presented by Founders FCU
July 15* - Dino Weekend feat. Ed's Dinosaurs
July 16 - Dino Weekend // Boy Scout Night
July 25 - Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer
July 27 - Stand Up To Cancer Night presented by Aflac
July 28 - Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union
July 29* - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night feat. Spider-Man & Captain Marvel
July 30 - Teacher Appreciation Night
August
August 8 - Prisma Health Night
August 10 - Area 51 Night
August 11 - First Responders Night // T-Shirt Giveaway
August 12* - Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night feat Skye & Rubble
August 13 - Girl Scout Night
August 17 - Country Night presented by The Blood Connection
August 18 - Ben Kudrna Bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union
August 19* - Faith & Family Night featuring the ZOOperstars! // Pre-Game Concert presented by HIS Radio
August 20 - Women in Sports Night
August 30 - Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer
August 31 - USC Night
September
September 1* - Grateful Dead Night // T-Shirt Giveaway
September 2* - Retro Videogame Night
September 3 - Fan Appreciation Night
*Post-Game Fireworks
The Fireflies previously released the 2023 Daily Promotions which include Miller Lite $2 Tuesdays, White Claw Wednesdays, Budweiser Thirsty ThursdaysTM, Freebie Fridays, Theme Nights & Firework Saturdays and Sunday Fundays. There will also be five Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer nights throughout the season. The full promotional calendar lives online here.
Opening Night for the Fireflies 2023 campaign is slated for Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm. Season Ticket Memberships and Group Ticket Packages for the 2023 season are on sale now and can be booked by visiting ColumbiaFireflies.com, by calling the Fireflies Sales team at 803-726-4487 ext 2 or by emailing sales@columbiafireflies.com. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in the coming weeks. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.
