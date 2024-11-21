Woodpeckers Announce Additions to Front Office Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced today several front office staff additions as the team prepares for the 2025 season at Segra Stadium. Will Champion and Shai Szkolnik join as Ticket Sales Account Executives while Dustin Jessee and Noah Bard will fill roles in the stadium operations department.

Champion grew up in Shelby, North Carolina and is a proud 2024 graduate of East Carolina University. Prior to joining the Woodpeckers, Will worked as an intern for the ECU athletics department and with the Greenville Yard Gnomes in the Coastal Plain League. He also brings previous Carolina League experience to town after working on the Carolina Mudcats gameday staff this past season.

Szkolnik was born in Haifa, Israel and moved to the United States when he was 12 years old. He earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from NC State where he interned in the Wolfpack ticket office. Shai moved to Salem, Virginia after graduating and spent the 2024 summer in the Salem Red Sox front office as an inside sales rep.

Jessee is the Woodpeckers new Stadium Operations Manager, overseeing stadium maintenance and upkeep. Before joining the Woodpeckers, he worked as a seasonal Stadium Operations Associate for the Norfolk Tides of the Triple-A International League. He was also previously a Stadium Operations and Clubhouse Management Intern for the Winston-Salem Dash in the South Atlantic League. Dustin is a Trinity, North Carolina native and soon-to-be graduate from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a bachelor's in business administration.

Bard will be seen down on the diamond as the new Field Operations Coordinator. He is a native of Akron, Ohio and spent the last four seasons as the head groundskeeper for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League. In 2023 he was the recipient of the Ohio Sports Field Management Association Field of the Year Award. Prior to Mahoning Valley, Noah spent four seasons as a member of the grounds crew for the Akron RubberDucks in the Double-A Eastern League.

The 4th annual Fayetteville Holiday Lights returns to Segra Stadium starting November 29th and will run daily until December 23rd. The 26-day event will feature more than 2 million lights, over a dozen large displays, the largest light-up Christmas tree in Fayetteville at 40 feet, light shows, Santa, holiday themed food & drinks, and great promotions for each day.

Baseball returns to Segra Stadium on Opening Night Friday, April 4th as the Woodpeckers host the Lynchburg Hillcats for a three game weekend series. For more information, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or call 910-339-1989.

