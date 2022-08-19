Woodies Pile Up the Hits on the Pelicans

The Pelicans had a good start tonight against Woodies starter, Emiliano Teodo, mashing a two run home run by Felix Stevens in the first inning. The Woodies mashed back in the bottom half by putting up five runs, removing Pelicans starter Sam Thoresen after only one out, handing the ball to Luis Rodriguez. All five runs were charged to Thoreson with two earned. Maximo Acosta started it off with a single, Cam Cauley and Yosy Galan both had RBI doubles, JoJo Blackmon acquired an RBI on a ball that the catcher threw away, allowing Galan to score on the play and Hicks to score on the error, and Tucker Mitchell scoring on another throwing error during the same at bat.

Still early in the game the Woodies added six more runs, ending Luis Rodriguez's night with six runs and five earned, as Miguel Villarroel and Cam Cauley had two RBI's in the inning, and Mateo added one more. The Woodies scored again in the fifth, with one run off a single by Liam Hicks that scored Mateo from second. The Woodies were now up 12-2.

The Pelicans finally answered 12 unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth. In the seventh, Moises Ballesteros led off with a double, scoring on a groundout to short later with Liam Spence earning the RBI. In the eighth, Parker Chavers hit a solo home run off Jose Corniell, who relieved Teodo after Teodo threw four innings, making the score 12-4, where no more runs crossed the plate in the game.

Teodo and Corniell, who threw five innings, both finished the game with two hits and two earned runs a piece and both struckout six batters each. Similar lines for the Woodies pitchers tonight.

Daniel Mateo, Cauley, and Abi Ortiz all had multi hit games tonight with two a piece, in an effort where the Woodies amassed twelve hits.

The Wood Ducks (57-54) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (69-42) take the lead in the series 2-1 and will play game four on Friday, August 19th, with the first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

