Moon Taxi and Funk You to Open Paceline's Ride Weekend with Benefit Concert

North Augusta, SC - Paceline is proud to announce Moon Taxi as the headlining band for the PaceDay 2022 Opening Ceremony Celebration on October 15, 2022 at SRP Park in North Augusta, SC. Augusta's own, Funk You will open the show as well as other special guests from the Georgia Cancer Center.

Paceline is an Augusta-based nonprofit with the mission of bringing communities and organizations together to support a common goal: cure cancer faster! Everyone in the CSRA and beyond is invited to join the party, and support Georgia's ride to end cancer. Since 2018, Paceline has raised over $700,000 for innovative cancer research, investing in projects including leukemia treatments to cancer outcome disparities and prevention.

Those who are registered to fundraise and participate in Paceline's annual charity bike ride will receive complimentary VIP tickets to the show along with catered food and beverage at the park, provided by Fat Man's Mill Café. Gates open at 4pm for rider check-in and bicycle drop-off.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public starting at 10am on Friday, August 19, 2022 on www.greenjacketsbaseball.com. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. The festivities start at 5:00 pm and Funk You will kick off the show at 6:00 pm. Ticket sales will support innovative cancer research at Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, and 100% of every dollar donated directly to Paceline will fund cancer research.

Parking for Border Bash will be $5. Parking can be pre-purchased online at GreenJacketsbaseball.com, or at the SRP Park Box Office.

About Moon Taxi:

Since forming in 2006, Moon Taxi have brought their genre-bending musicality to a boldly adventurous body of work, all while taking their live show to leading festivals across the country and sold-out runs at such iconic venues as the Ryman Auditorium. In a dynamic new era for the Nashville-based band-vocalist/guitarist Trevor Terndrup, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam, keyboardist Wes Bailey, and drummer Tyler Ritter-their fifth full-length Silver Dream broadens their sonic palette even further, exploring everything from folk to soul to inventively crafted electronic pop. But while the album embodies an endlessly forward-thinking sound, its lyrics offer a thoughtful reflection on days gone by.

"A lot of these songs came from bringing up moments from the past and recognizing how those memories, especially the good ones, have a sort of soft shine to them," says Terndrup. "The title is our way of asking, 'Was it really as beautiful as you remember?'" As Thomson notes, the sweetly hazy reminiscence documented on Silver Dream involved tapping into something of a collective memory. "We've been making music together for such a long time that we've all seen each other go through major life changes," he says. "Because of that, the moments that found their way into the lyrics are often experiences that we all lived through together."

About Funk You:

Funk You is a musical manifestation of nine kindred spirits from an east Georgia city. Motivated by a love of live performance and armed with a captivating sonic presence, the band places a healthy helping of soul atop a funky backbeat. Combining modern musical sensibilities with the last vestiges of the chitlin circuit, results in an ever-evolving sound that continues to draw crowds nationwide.

Ten years on the road is no easy undertaking for any musical outfit, much less a group anchored by a group of childhood friends. As Funk You plans to dive into what comes next - they invite friends and fans alike to enjoy their newest musical offering, Moving Forward. "Moving Forward really is exactly what it sounds like," says Will Clark. "We're truly proud of what we've accomplished over the last decade and we can't wait to see what is coming next."

About PaceDay 2022:

PaceDay 2022 is Sunday, October 16, 2022 starting at SRP Park in North Augusta and finishing in the historic downtown Augusta Common with a finish-line party to share with loved ones. This year, Paceline is providing a special 1-mile loop in downtown Augusta, called the Cyber City Circuit, as well as three new open road routes that all pass by the Georgia Cancer Center itself. The ride is fully supported with law enforcement presence on route and at intersections for safety, support and gear vehicles, and rest stops: each with food, beverage, restrooms, and medical and mechanical support. Registration is now open at paceline.org.

Paceline is a movement of communities & organizations striving toward a common goal: cure cancer faster! Paceline has a place for everyone, offering opportunities to be involved on and off the bike. Ride. Fundraise. Volunteer. Join our movement. Together, we can cure cancer faster. https://www.paceline.org/

