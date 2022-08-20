Woodies Pelt the Pelicans Again

In game four of the series of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Down East Wood Ducks, Gavin Collyer got the nod on the mound for the Woodies tonight, going three up three down against Pelicans batters in the first with two strikeouts. The Woodies scored three runs on two hits and two walks against Pelicans starter, Koen Moreno. Maximo Acosta walked to lead off the Woodies half, followed by a single by Daniel Mateo, a Cam Cauley walk, and a bases clearing double by Ian Moller for three RBI's, taking the Woodies up to an early 3-0 lead.

The Woodies added more runs in the second and third, with one in the second, via a solo bomb by Abi Ortiz and in the third, a RBI single by JoJo Blackmon scoring Moller, a single by Miguel Villarroel scoring Blackmon, and a triple by Ortiz scoring Villarroel. The Woodies were up to a commanding 7-0 lead after three innings. Neither team had any runs in the fourth, as the Woodies packed on more runs in every inning after the fourth with three single run innings and a four-run inning in the Woodies last at bat in the eighth. Blackmon tripled in the fifth and crossed the plate on a Villarroel groundout. The Pelicans put two on the board in the top of the sixth with both runs coming off non-hit events with the bases loaded, a walk and a hit by pitch. Mateo singled and came around the bases to score on an infield single by Marcus Smith in the sixth with Villarroel scoring on a balk in the seventh. The Woodies had a four-hit inning in the eighth with the aid of an error to score four more to cap off the night, as Nick Lockhart closed the deal in the ninth, with a 14-2 Woodies win.

Daniel Mateo was on fire tonight, with a 4-5 night, Moller with three RBI's, Smith and Blackmon recorded a two-hit night, and Abi Ortiz going 4-5 for the night with three RBI's, a double short of the cycle. The Woodies ended the night with 15 hits and 11 RBI's. On the pitching side, Collyer received the win on the night with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing two hits, two earned runs, and seven strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks (58-54) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (69-43) lead in the series 3-1 and will play game five on Saturday, August 20th, with the first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

