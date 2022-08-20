'Birds Begin and End 5-3 Win over Red Sox with a Bang

SALEM, VA. - The Delmarva Shorebirds rallied from an early two-run deficit to snag a 5-3 win against the Salem Red Sox on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

The win secured at least a series split for the Shorebirds (40-72, 19-28) as they defeated the Red Sox (57-55, 22-24) for the second straight night.

Reed Trimble started the game with a homer, his first of the season, to put the 'Birds ahead 1-0.

Salem rallied for three runs in the third to take the lead. Karson Simas singled with one out and Brainer Bonaci then singled him to third. An errant pickoff throw allowed Simas to score while Bonaci went to third. After Eduardo Lopez was hit by a pitch, Lopez and Bonaci executed a double steal with Bonaci taking home. After a flyout, Tyler Miller drove in Lopez with a single to make it 3-1.

An RBI triple from Creed Willems in the fourth trimmed the 'Birds deficit immediately to 3-2.

Frederick Bencosme singled with one away in the sixth and then went to second when Silas Ardoin reached on an error. A fielder's choice then put runners at the corners before a wild pitch allowed Bencosme to score from third and tie the game.

Leading off the ninth, Willems smashed a homer, his third of the year, to put the 'Birds ahead 4-3. After two walks and a single loaded the bases, Max Wagner drew another walk to force in a run, pushing the final score to 5-3.

Ryan Long (6-4) earned the win for the Shorebirds, firing four shutout innings while allowing just a hit and a walk, striking out four. He is now up to 16 consecutive scoreless innings across his past four outings and has earned four consecutive wins as well.

Graham Hoffman (2-2) absorbed the loss for Salem, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks, striking out three.

The Shorebirds go for the series win against the Red Sox on Sunday, August 21 at Carilion Clinic Field. Moises Chace (1-4, 5.40) is scheduled to go for Delmarva while Salem hands the ball to Angel Bastardo (3-4, 4.40). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50 p.m. on theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

