Woodies Lose in a Close One to the Mudcats

April 27, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The starting pitcher for the Woodies on Education Day at Grainger Stadium was Emiliano Teodo. Teodo started the game well, striking out two Mudcats batters in the first, and had excellent defense behind him, as Maximo Acosta made a diving play to take away a hit from Jesus Chirinos, ending the top of the first. The Woodies were the first to strike, starting the frame with two leadoff walks added on with a hit by pitch and another walk to plate one.

Mudcats bring across one in the second, Micah Bello driving in Jeferson Quero. The Woodies end the inning on a twin killing double play. The game is tied up 1-1 going into the bottom of the second. The Wood Ducks take the lead again with Daniel Mateo drawing a walk and moving up to third on an Osuna double, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Narvaez, Woodies 2-1.

Theo McDowell takes the ball from Teodo, who finished his pitching stint with 3.2 inning pitched, seven strikeouts, and one earned run. McDowell only pitches to one batter ending the inning in a groundout to third. In the top of the fifth, Bradford Webb relieved McDowell, as the Mudcats put up three runs on four hits, taking the lead 4-2.

Michele Vassalotti relieved the starter for the Mudcats, Jordan, retiring the first three batters he faced.

Webb bounces back in the sixth after a 12 pitch walk to Bello, leaving him stranded on second.

Woodies rallied to score two in the 6th to tie it up, 4-4. Paniagua doubled and moved to third on a single by Marcus Smith. Barreto drives in Paniagua on a sac fly to left field. Then Smith later scored on a single from Daniel Mateo.

The Mudcats batted all players in the seventh, scoring four runs with three hits with the aid of an error on a throw by the pitcher into center field, attempting to turn two. Webb was taken out for Destin Dotson to come in and record three consecutive outs to finish the inning,

Vassalotti is replaced with Morales with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, where Maximo Acosta singles and comes around to score on an error by the second baseman with Paniagua hitting, later scoring on a RBI single from Ortiz. Mudcats ahead 8-6.

Dotson finishes his night recording 9 straight outs against Mudcat batters going into the bottom of the ninth. Woodies made it a close one in the ninth, with Narvaez reaching on a HBP and Marcus Smith with a double, but failed to capitalize on the chance, ending the game with a Mudcats win at 8-6.

The Wood Ducks (7-9) and Carolina Mudcats (8-8) continue their series tomorrow, Thursday, April 28th with the first pitch set at 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

