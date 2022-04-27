Ten-Run Sixth Spells Doom for 'Birds in 14-2 Loss to 'Jackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - For the second consecutive Wednesday, the Delmarva Shorebirds pitching staff ceded a ten-run sixth inning, this time to the Augusta GreenJackets as part of a 14-2 loss on Wednesday night at SRP Park.

It's the seventh consecutive loss for the Shorebirds (5-12) as the GreenJackets (9-8) have taken the first two games of the series.

Augusta was able to squeak out single runs in the first, second, and fourth on two sacrifice flies and a run-scoring fielder's choice before exploding for ten runs in the sixth.

Brian Klein and Caleb Durbin started the scoring in the sixth with RBI singles before a run-scoring wild pitch and a bases loaded walk forced in another. A balk then forced home another run before Brandon Parker kept the line moving with an RBI single. A passed ball allowed another run to score before Victor De Hoyos crushed a three-run homer, his first of the year, to cap the inning with the GreenJackets up 13-0.

The 'Birds got on the board in the top of the seventh thanks to RBI singles from Luis Valdez and Greg Cullen.

An RBI fielder's choice from Durbin capped the scoring in the eighth for Augusta, wrapping up the 14-2 win for the GreenJackets.

Issrael De La Cruz (2-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen for Augusta. De La Cruz pitched two scoreless innings without allowing a hit while walking two and striking out one.

Daniel Federman (0-2) suffered the loss for Delmarva. Federman allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in three innings, striking out two.

The Shorebirds will try to bounce back against the GreenJackets on Thursday, April 28 at SRP Park in game three of the series. Juan De Los Santos (1-2, 1.38) gets the start for Delmarva against AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 6.00) for Augusta. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

