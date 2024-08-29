Woodchucks Select Aspirus Kid of the Year

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are proud to announce that Skyler Cisewski, the Aspirus Kid of the Month from April, has been named the Aspirus Kid of the Year.

Skyler was selected for her very active involvement in the community. She has been the County 4-H Ambassador and has served as club treasurer and on several planning committees. She also volunteers for the Harvest Picnic for Special Needs and at the local senior center with the residents, all while continuing to do well in school.

By being named Kid of the Year, Skyler will receive a $1,000 scholarship for her future educational endeavors. Nominations for next year's Kid of the Month and Kid of the Year will open in the coming months.

The Wausau Woodchucks Front Office is already busy planning and preparing for a fulfilled 2025 season! Keep an eye on our website and social media pages for updates and announcements as we get closer.

