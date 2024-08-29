Riverfront Stadium to Host September 7 Football Watch Party

Waterloo, IA - The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party on their 474-square-foot LED video board in September. On Saturday, September 7, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones kicks off at 2:30 pm.

Gates at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:00 pm. There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.

The Bucks recently wrapped up their 2024 campaign with a 37-32 record, the second best overall record in the Great Plains East. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $450,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

