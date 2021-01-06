Woodchucks Mask Sales Generate $10,000 for Local Food Banks

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are pleased to announce that the sale of Woodchucks logo face masks from the 2020 season generated $10,000 in donations for local food banks.

The masks were very popular with fans and combined with a matching contribution from The Macdonald Foundation generated a total donation of $10,000. Mark Macdonald said "The past year was difficult for many people in Central Wisconsin and we felt it was important to help the people who lost jobs because of the pandemic."

Because the demand for help at local food banks has never been greater, and will continue throughout 2021, the Woodchucks are extending the program into the 2021 season. All the proceeds from the mask sales will continue to be donated to local food banks through the end of 2021. Masks can be purchased online at woodchucks.com, over the phone at 715.845.5055, or in person Monday-Thursday from 9am-4pm at the Woodchucks Front Office.

The Woodchucks are happy to be able to give back to the community during these challenging times and we thank everyone for your support on this initiative.

